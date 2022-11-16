Hells Angels bikers killed man, beat off-duty cop at Chris Stapleton show, CA cops say

Five men were arrested in the June killing of a man and assault of an off-duty cop in California, police said.

On June 18 around 10:45 p.m, Mountain View police responded to reports of an unconscious man near the Stage Right Cafe at a Chris Stapleton concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater, according to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View first responders attempted to save the man, identified as 41-year-old Juan Gonzalez, who died as a result of his injuries a week later at a hospital, police said.

During the concert, an off-duty cop was also “brutally assaulted by a group of men near a collection of portable restrooms,” according to the release.

After further investigating, detectives learned the suspects in the killing of Gonzalez and the beating of the off-duty cop were associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, police said.

Police did not specify what led to the assaults but it did not appear the men knew the victims, according to KTVU.

After a five-month investigation, police said officials were able to gather enough information to make the arrests.

On Nov. 15, officials arrested the five men and executed search warrants of the suspects’ homes, police said. There was also a search warrant executed for the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco.

The charges of those involved included:

Dominic Guardado, 33, for dissuading a witness to a crime

Julio Moran, 43, for assault by means to likely produce great bodily harm

David Wiesenhaven, 38, for assault by means to likely produce great bodily harm

Logan Winterton, 37, for murder and assault by means to likely produce great bodily harm

Raymond Cunanan, 42, for dissuading a witness to a crime and assault by means to likely produce great bodily harm

“I am exceptionally grateful for the dedication and tenacity our detectives put into this case to bring justice to the victims involved,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in the release. “I know many wanted answers and updates, and we appreciate your patience. Know that our team gave it their all to get us here today.”

Mountain View is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

