Hells Angels member sentenced to 14 years for selling high-powered meth to cop

Andy Mannix, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A federal judge in Minnesota sentenced an alleged member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club to 14 years in prison Monday for selling high-powered methamphetamine to an undercover cop.

Last year, Justin Steven Schmitz, 39, pleaded guilty to selling a pound of meth for $6,000 to an officer posing as a dealer in a parking lot in Oakdale, Minn. The meth tested at 94% purity, indicative of the high quality of product flooding the streets of Minnesota recently.

After taking a plea agreement, Schmitz escaped from a treatment center and stayed on the lam in California for three months, prompting prosecutors from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office to ask U.S. District Court Judge Susan Nelson for a higher sentence, calling Schmitz a "one-man crime wave."

Nelson also sentenced Schmitz to five years of supervised release following his federal prison term.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CPD officer shot in Lincoln Park

    A Chicago police officer was shot in the face in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon, officials said.

  • UPS, Disney to meet with White House and discuss vaccine mandate

    Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies are expected to meet with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss President Joe Biden's plan to require that private-sector workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations, according to public filings. The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide. Several industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rulemaking process was moving with urgency and they expect the mandate to be formally announced as early as this week.

  • Officer Down Memorial Page: Leading cause of officers deaths is COVID right now

    According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, COVID has killed five times as many officers as gunfire since the start of the pandemic. But nationwide some police officers and unions are pushing back against vaccine requirements.

  • Attorney who represented George Floyd’s family now wants justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

    Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor. Now, he’s demanding justice for Jamal Sutherland, who died in a Charleston County jail.

  • Couple shot and killed as baby was in back seat at Michigan gas station, police say

    Surveillance video shows two shooters running toward the parked car from behind.

  • Jamie Foxx shares parenting lessons and stories in new book

    While traveling with his family during the filming of the 2012 movie “Django Unchained,” Jamie Foxx allowed his then 18-year-old daughter, Corinne, to share a room with her boyfriend. Foxx decided he needed to barge into the room to see what was happening, with no plan on what to do next. Jamie Foxx shares that parenting misstep in his new book “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me” from Grand Central Publishing.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • ‘Tip of the Iceberg’: Alex Murdaugh Denied Bond as Cops Tease New Dirt

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images Embed: ReutersAlex Murdaugh is finally stuck in jail.South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman denied the disgraced legal scion bond on Tuesday and ordered him to remain at Richland County Detention Center on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal millions from the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.The judge’s decision went beyond the prosecution’s request for Murdaugh to be held on a $200,000 surety bond and a GPS

  • Illinois Mom Accused of Shooting Dead Man Who Refused to Kiss Her

    Rolling Meadows Police DepartmentA 28-year-old woman in Illinois shot and killed a man earlier this week in bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities.The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Claudia Resendiz-Florez was staying with two pals—James Jones and his girlfriend—at their home in the city of Rolling Meadows when the incident unfolded on Thursday night.Prosecutors in Cook County said that the trio were having a drink together when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss.

  • Loudoun County prosecutor who sought to jail father of girl allegedly raped at school tied to Soros, McAuliffe

    Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj, who sought jail time against Scott Smith after his June school board meeting arrest, has ties to progressive megadonor George Soros and Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.

  • Police find SUV in search for missing boy

    Investigators found the black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plates ABE2804 that Clark was believed to have been driving.

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Hemet police officer punches suspect in confrontation seen on video

    A video circulating on social media shows a Hemet police officer punch a trespassing suspect - an incident which has prompted an investigation.