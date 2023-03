Jalopnik

As companies race to build self-driving cars, there’s always a question: How safe is safe enough? After all, humans drivers still crash every day — surely a system that crashes less is better than your average FaceTiming motorist, even if it’s not “perfect.” Just how good does an autonomous car have to be, in order to beat us fleshy human drivers at the safety game? A lot better than you’d expect, is the answer.