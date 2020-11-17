Helm.ai Wins “Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year” Designation in 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Industry Awards Program Honors Innovative Global Companies in the Automotive and Transportation Sectors

AutoTech Breakthrough award - Helm.ai - Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year 2020

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helm.ai , a developer of next-generation AI software, today announced it has been selected as winner of the ‘Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year’ award in the inaugural AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards aims to recognize the breakthrough technology companies, services, and products in the global automotive and transportation industry today.



Helm.ai is building the next generation of AI technology for autonomous driving through an approach known as Deep Teaching, training neural networks without human annotation or simulation via Unsupervised Learning. Helm.ai’s breakthrough in AI development is up to 100,000 times more capital efficient, leading to more robustness and generalization than traditional AI methods.

“Our Deep Teaching technology addresses core difficulties impacting the autonomous driving industry, quickly resolving corner cases at the tail end and accelerating the roadmap to advanced L2/L3 production systems and L4 full autonomy,” said Vladislav Voroninski, CEO, Helm.ai. “Using our approach, we have topped out public computer vision benchmarks and surpassed state of the art production systems with minimal engineering effort. We have applied Deep Teaching across the perception and intent prediction parts of the autonomy stack and are providing validated full reference stacks powered by our AI software toward L2/L3 and L4 production programs.”



The mission of the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. This year’s inaugural program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Artificial Intelligence is certainly one of the most exciting and promising technologies driving the auto and transportation industry forward, and Helm.ai ’s Deep Teaching solution offers far-reaching implications for the future of computer vision and autonomous driving,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “We are honored to award their team with our Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year’ award for their groundbreaking work.”

About Helm.ai

Helm.ai is building the next generation of AI technology for automation. Founded in November 2016 in Menlo Park, the company has re-envisioned the way neural networks learn to understand the real world to make AI-based applications cost-effective, scalable, and profoundly powerful. For more information on Helm.ai, including its products, SDK and open career opportunities visit www.helm.ai or connect with Helm.ai on LinkedIn .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Media Contact

Please reach out to Vanessa Camones at vanessa@anycontext.com with any questions or inquiries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b95b610f-0467-4e2b-be61-61a62a7d9a4d



