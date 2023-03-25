HELMA Eigenheimbau's (ETR:H5E) Dividend Is Being Reduced To €0.40

HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:H5E) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to €0.40 on the 12th of July. This payment takes the dividend yield to 2.5%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

HELMA Eigenheimbau's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before this announcement, HELMA Eigenheimbau was paying out 75% of earnings, but a comparatively small 10% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. HELMA Eigenheimbau's earnings per share has shrunk at 31% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On HELMA Eigenheimbau's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 6 warning signs for HELMA Eigenheimbau you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

