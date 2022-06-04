Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s (NYSE:HP) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 1st of September. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Helmerich & Payne Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though Helmerich & Payne is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 44.3% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Helmerich & Payne Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Helmerich & Payne's EPS has declined at around 44% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Helmerich & Payne's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Helmerich & Payne is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Helmerich & Payne (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Helmerich & Payne not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

