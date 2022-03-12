Helmetta 'abused its discretion' in rejecting development plan, court rules

HELMETTA – A state appellate court has upheld a Superior Court ruling that reversed the borough's denial of a plan to construct 70 age-restricted homes on High Street.

According to the ruling, the decision of the borough's Land Use Board "was arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable" because it declined 15 High Street LLC's offer to revise its plan in response to concerns raised by the board and residents.

"We are satisfied the board abused its discretion by declining to respond to (15 High Street's) offer to revise its development plan," the appellate panel wrote in its seven-page decision.

15 High Street LLC filed an application in June 2019 to build 72 age-restricted units in four buildings on the property. The developer reduced the number of units to 70 and added parking in response to board members' questions.

But when the Land Use Board denied the plan, the developer then sued in Superior Court, alleging board members disregarded expert testimony.

The lawsuit argued that the developer provided testimony from a professional engineer, a traffic expert, an architect, a professional planner and an economist in support of the application.

"The testimony of the plaintiff's experts was uncontroverted and accepted by the board's professional who posed no objections to the plan," the lawsuit argued.

The lawsuit also contended board members failed to follow state law, instructions of the board's attorney and failed to articulate any valid reasons for its denial.

After a trial, Superior Court Judge Thomas McCloskey issued a "comprehensive" 42-page decision that reversed the board's decision.

McCloskey ruled the board could "only require reasonable conditions" in its approval of the plans.

But the borough disagreed and, in its appeal, argued that McCloskey erred and "improperly substituted his judgment" in approving the project.

In upholding the judge's decision, the appellate court wrote that although a land use board may reject an applicant's expert testimony, it must do so in reliance on contrary testimony rather than "bare allegations or unsubstantiated beliefs."

"A resolution relying on comments and concerns from board members or local residents will not satisfy a board's obligation to ground its decision on evidence presented in a hearing," according to the appellate court ruling.

