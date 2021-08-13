Helmke pleads guilty to felony charges

Aug. 13—Former University of Idaho Associate Director of Alumni Relations Tim Helmke pleaded guilty to felony misuse of public money by a public employee Thursday in Latah County Second District Court as part of a plea agreement.

Helmke, 49, of Moscow, was charged with two felony counts of forgery in addition to the felony count of misuse of public funds by a public employee in April of 2019. He originally pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Helmke allegedly made more than $2,700 in unauthorized purchases on his UI purchase card between 2019 and 2020, including two purchases for which he submitted false receipts, according to court documents.

Helmke allegedly used his UI purchase card to spend $2,768.34 at a Moscow Bear Boosters auction, Moscow Chamber of Commerce auction and Best Western Plus University Inn trivia night as well as on theater tickets and books, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputy Prosecutor Keith Scholl said the court ordered a presentence investigation, which will be completed Oct. 8. Helmke's sentencing hearing will be 2 p.m., Oct. 20.

Prosecutors said if the court accepts a plea agreement, Helmke will pay restitution just under $2,500, and serve three years of felony probation. If this is the case, the final element to be argued on Helmke's sentencing date is how much local jail time he will serve.

The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony misuse of public funds in excess of $300 is 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Helmke's UI employment ended in October, and he has also resigned as president of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

