How you can help

COACHING

Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based youth development program for girls in grades 3-8, is looking for coaches for the spring session, which begins April 1. Girls meet in small teams to participate in games that teach life skills while training for a 5K. Training for the coaches provided. Spring session lasts eight weeks. Programming available at more than 140 locations across the state. gotrmn.org/coach

GIBBS FARM

Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights is part of the Ramsey County Historical Society. Programs for all ages focus on the dual interpretation of pioneer and Dakota life. Help with field trips, day camps and seasonal events. rchs.com

LIBRARY ASSISTANT

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to age 5. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assist with check-in and check-out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

FOOD SHELF

Assist Community Emergency Service with intake and registration. Spanish speakers a plus. South Minneapolis location. Training provided. cesmn.org

MENTOR

SparkPath (formerly Success Beyond the Classroom) works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. sparkpath.org

COMMUNITY AIDE

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org

BUSINESS

Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs. ledbytruth.org

LITERACY

Help Literacy Minnesota greet clients, visitors, answer phones, manage supply inventory, handle mail and other projects as needed. Must have good communication skills and strong organization abilities. St. Paul location. literacymn.org

YOUTH

Assist Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

PRISON HELP

Assist the Redemption Project to mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

SHELTER ASSISTANT

Assist the Animal Humane Society with washing dishes, doing laundry, maintaining toys and more. Flexible scheduling. animalhumanesociety.org

MENTOR

Breaking Free serves people who have been affected by trafficking and prostitution. Many opportunities. Group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

DELIVER MEALS

Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul with Meals on Wheels. Work solo, with a friend, family member or with a work or community group. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Weekly shifts. Openings are downtown St. Paul routes. Open to age 18 and older. On-call weekdays needed. wilder.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Help Somali Youth & Family Development Centers with its social media and communications. Design content for various social media platforms. Help craft stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Develop a social media campaign for fundraising efforts. somfam.org

