‘I need help’: In 6 home classrooms, families try to keep coronavirus learning alive

CINCINNATI – Savannah Scott had her sights on prom and graduation since the ninth grade.

The senior had a long lavender dress with roses on the train made before the coronavirus pandemic brought her Cincinnati school's planning to a halt.

Scott, 18, misses attending classes at Gilbert A. Dater High School, especially since it's her last year.

"I'm a cool person so I'm cool with a lot of people," she said. "I just miss the whole school environment. My AP teacher and English teacher. My after-school activity [the girls swimming club]."

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced schools across the country to adapt on the fly to at-home learning, putting a strain on families and teachers alike. With education as it was known upended, journalists from The Cincinnati Enquirer and Cincinnati Public Radio's 91.7 WVXU teamed up to sit or phone in with six families to find out what a day of learning at home looks like and to share struggles and triumphs.

Homeschooling during the coronavirus: Moms, teachers share ideas, advice

For Scott, the day starts around 10 a.m. when she wakes to check her assignments on Schoology, an online learning platform.

Even that can be challenging for some. Students across the country have reported performance issues with Schoology. Cincinnati Public Schools officials said they're working with IT to expand the capacity of the site to keep up with increased traffic.

The only thing standing between Scott and a successful high school final semester is passing her mandatory English credit this semester, she said. Then she'll be off to the University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash to study pre-health.

She described most of her teachers as being responsive, especially her AP teacher who she said is "techy."

After checking on assignments and her AP psychology calendar, Scott normally chills, watching TV and YouTube videos until the evening, when she feels the most productive.

"I prefer to do it later on," Scott said of her homework. "It's better for me."

As someone with access to technology and the internet, she sees this as an experience that will prepare her for the freedom from oversight that college brings.

11:20 a.m.: 'I’m afraid that the coronavirus is gonna get all over the street'

Haddasha Revely-Curtin, the middle of three adopted girls growing up together in Newport, Kentucky, has been confronting heightened anxiety.

At about 11:20 a.m., the 12-year-old settled in on mom Rose Curtin’s bed for a history lesson, an iPad and a blue pencil at the ready atop her blue lap desk. This is part of the family’s routine, with Curtin serving as an impromptu educator.

Haddasha listened as Curtin read aloud about ancient Roman culture, her reading punctuated by the occasional flip of a page from the packet sent home by Haddasha’s school, Newport Intermediate.

Curtin, an editor for an academic journal and, until it closed, a part-timer at a local yarn shop, adopted Haddasha in 2010. Curtin said she’s encouraging Haddasha to read more, but the previous weeks have been difficult.

“We have to do kind of a triage,” Curtin said. “You do this much, and it’s not going to be everything.”

At one point during Thursday’s lesson, Haddasha’s voice rose as she pleaded with Curtin to skip a section on gladiators’ enslavement.

“I know, I know, OK, listen,” Curtin said. “Haddasha, I know you don’t do stuff about slavery so we can skip the parts about slavery if you need to, OK?”

A few minutes later, Haddasha started skimming the packet for answers.

Reading on her own has been difficult for Haddasha. The virus has sapped not just hospital systems and economies but Haddasha’s capacity for concentration.

“I’m really scared right now about the coronavirus,” Haddasha said, adding, "I’m just afraid that the coronavirus is gonna get all over the street in Covington and Cincinnati … and I don’t know what to do.”

Noon: 'I want them to keep a joyous outlook about learning'

It was a few minutes after lunchtime and the Minellis had already ticked off half their to-do list.

Princeton High School French teacher Emily and her husband, Mark, spend their weekdays switching between their full-time responsibilities as parents and workers plus his studies in graduate school. They’re also taking on the tall order of being stand-in teachers for their kids.