‘He would help anybody.’ Police arrest suspected killer of 56-year-old Charlotte man

Police have arrested the suspected killer of a 56-year-old Charlotte man.

Kenneth McKinnon was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of West Ninth Street, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Police arrested the suspected killer of 56-year-old Kenneth McKinnon of Charlotte NC. He was shot Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the 700 block of West Ninth Street, police said.

That’s a dead-end street near Elmwood and Pinewood cemeteries.

Police found McKinnon after responding to a call reporting a shooting at about 3 p.m. Medic pronounced McKinnon dead at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team found and arrested a suspect in McKinnon’s death, 27-year-old Demarques Arnez Carter, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Friday.

Officers took Carter for an interview at police headquarters. He was jailed on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He remained in the jail without bond Saturday.

Police haven’t said what evidence led to the arrest, what prompted the shooting or if McKinnon knew Carter. Police also haven’t said where they arrested the suspect.

CMPD asked anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide Detective Brandon Sinnott at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

Kenneth McKinnon, 56, was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2023, in the 700 block of West Ninth Street, police said.

McKinnon was a “jack-of-all-trades” in the construction industry who would help anybody with whatever they needed, his family members in Lumberton told Observer news partner WSOC.

McKinnon was shot a mile from what Observer news partner WSOC reported as a fatal stabbing the previous night near the Skyhouse Apartments, in the 700 block of North Church Street. Police have released no details about the stabbing.