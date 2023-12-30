Help being offered to relocated Maui wildfire survivors

Dec. 30—Wildfire survivors who relocated to Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii island can now apply for Maui Relief TANF benefits through Community Action Programs on those islands.

The Maui Relief TANF Program for families with dependent children offers rental and mortgage, utility, and down payment on a new vehicle and loan payment assistance, as well as gift cards for clothing and school supplies.

Maui Economic Opportunity, which is operating the program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services and continues to accept applications on Maui, said in a news release that it has secured memorandums of agreement from the Honolulu Community Action Program, Kauai Economic Opportunity and Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council to offer assistance for families to complete applications on those islands.

The network of organizations is part of a nationwide effort to battle poverty.

Families with dependent children in their households, directly and indirectly affected by the wildfires and earning less than 350 % of the poverty level (which for a family of four is $120, 750 annually ) are eligible for the benefits.

Off-island applicants can apply online at meoinc.org (by clicking on the Maui Relief TANF program button under "Quick Links ") or at :—Honolulu Community Action Program, 1132 Bishop St., Suite 100, Hono ­lulu, HI 96813 ; call 808-521-4531 ; email hcap @hcapweb.org.—Kauai Economic Opportunity, 2804 Wehe Road, Lihue, HI 96766 ; 808-245-4077 ; keo @keoinc.org.—Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, 47 Rainbow Drive Hilo, HI 96720 ; 808-731-7009.