With help from cameras, DEP nabs workers dumping construction debris on Shrewsbury roadside

SHREWSBURY - After setting up surveillance cameras on a spot that had become a dumping ground for people looking to unload construction debris, environmental authorities have fined a Worcester landscaping for illegal solid waste dumping.

A growing field of discarded concrete, asphalt, furniture and other materials off Bow Street prompted the state Department of Environmental Protection to begin an investigation, with help from the Police Department. Cameras were set up.

On Thursday, the agency announced that the cameras had recorded 12 individuals leaving items in the area.

"This area has historically been prone to illegal dumping, and we are taking steps to hold violators accountable," Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said.

According to DEP, cameras captured two instances of concrete debris being discarded from a truck owned by R. Nunes Landscaping of Worcester, driven by a man wearing a company shirt.

DEP fined the company $6,960, with the company removing the debris soon after it was informed the dumping had been caught on camera, according to the agency. The company agreed to the fine and other conditions, notably having workers clean up the area, DEP said.

Eleven others were cited for illegal dumping. Two pleaded guilty, agreeing to pay restitution to the town, and cases against nine people are pending in district court, according to DEP.

Bonnie Heiple, DEP commissioner, said protecting public water supplies is a main reason for the crackdown on illegal dumping, something she said "is not a victimless crime."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: DEP nabs workers dumping construction debris on Shrewsbury roadside