Help, I Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet So Far In 2023
Come on, people. It's only April.
The actor cheekily cast some doubt on last night's blockbuster Succession on the show's official podcast
It was one of the more disappointing moments on the internet this year: the collective realisation that a temporarily viral image of Pope Francis looking ridiculously fly in a papal white, knee-length, $3,500 Balenciaga puffer jacket was, in fact, generated by artificial intelligence.
"A couple had been told to donate their entire 401(k) to the Church, because of the verse about laying up your treasures in heaven, not on Earth."
Newsom said that if he could offer DeSantis some political advice, he'd tell him to "do some of the hard work, which actually includes governing."
Keke Palmer is once again delighting the internet with an adorable video of her newborn baby boy. The Hollywood star showed off her bundle of joy on Instagram when she shared a video of 5-week-old Leodis “Leo” Andrellton dancing to “Slide” by Sada Baby while laying on his mother’s chest. “And to think! Just last April… Continue reading Keke Palmer Shares Heartwarming Video Of Her Son Dancing In Her Arms
An underrated meme-able holiday.
The trendy wellness drink is marketed as an alcohol alternative and contains a psychoactive compound that the FDA classifies as an opioid.
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday. Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015. Guardia wrote that Figueroa died of a heart ailment.
After The Bodyguard musical was cut short and police called, actors say behaviour is getting worse.
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat play on Tuesday in an NBA Play-In Tournament game. Who will win the game?
The little brown bird, found across the African continent, may have overshot its trip north.
Who were the best-dressed at the 2023 WNBA draft?
STORY: The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight reaching a crescendo about six hours later, spewing out an ash cloud over an area of 108,000 square kilometres (41,699 square miles), according to the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Survey.Lava flows tumbled from the volcano, melting snow and prompting a warning of mud flows along a nearby highway while villages were carpeted in drifts of grey ash as deep as 8.5 centimetres, the deepest in 60 years.
Ukraine has been forced to amend some of its military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents, CNN reported on Monday citing a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukrainian officials told Reuters on Friday the allegedly leaked documents contained fictitious information and looked like a Russian disinformation campaign. U.S. officials are trying to find the source of a leak of classified documents detailing a wide array of topics from Ukraine's air defences to Israel's Mossad spy agency.
Some pieces of decor aren't worth the splurge. Here are things in your living room you shouldn't waste money on, from throws and side tables to trays.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly "grew apart" ahead of their breakup, but plan to remain friends.
It's back down to earth for the Masters low amateur as he's set to compete in the Aggie Invitational in Texas
“You cannot make this stuff up,” the Drew Barrymore Show host said as she documented at the unexpected disturbance on Instagram
Representative Nancy Mace on Monday suggested the FDA should ignore a Texas judge's recent ruling that suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.
