‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say

Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando.

Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The video, released by OCSO on Wednesday, shows a man riding a bicycle.

Investigators said they believe he’s responsible for the Nov. 22 murder of Michelle Ann-Siegel-Colon.

Siegel-Colon, 39, and a man in his 30s, were shot along Sand Lake Road near Winegard Road shortly after 11 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Siegel-Colon did not survive.

OCSO is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance video to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

HELP CATCH A KILLER: This is the suspect that shot & killed 39 yo Michelle Siegel-Colon on 11/22 in the 700 block of W. Sand Lake Blvd. Another man was also shot, but survived. If you have any information about this man’s identity, please contact @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/kFBvt1Ayc3 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 30, 2022

