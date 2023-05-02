How to help your children on the property ladder (without giving them a penny)

The Bank of Mum and Dad has been a top ten lender for several years but for some parents gifting a deposit means they have had to cut back on their retirement spending.

Many still think the only way to help their children early on in life is to lock up their savings in a deposit which gets them on the housing ladder. But there is another way.

Out of favour since the 1990s and 2000s, an "offset mortgage" allows you to use your savings to make your child’s mortgage cheaper without giving up instant access to your cash.

As the era of ultra-low interest rates is consigned to history, lenders report growing interest in this unusual mortgage.

The product works by linking your savings account with your child’s mortgage. The savings are then used by the lender to offset the amount it charges your child in interest for their mortgage.

For example, if you have £20,000 in savings, and your child has borrowed £400,000, then they will only pay interest on £380,000.

Offset mortgages make the most sense in times when interest rates are high. Today, they can save people at least double what they might otherwise earn in interest on their cash, according to Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance.

“£20,000 in a savings account would earn you £400 over the year [based on the average easy access savings rate of 2pc, according to Moneyfacts].

“With an offset mortgage account, you’d save £980 of net interest [based on the average five-year fixed rate of 4.9pc, according to Moneyfacts]. You’re saving 4.9pc versus earning 2pc.”

The savings you’re making are out of taxed income, so the 4.9pc saving is in reality more like a saving of 6 or 7pc, Mr Gammon explained. As savings rates rise, more people are having to pay tax on their savings income because it exceeds the £500-a-year personal savings allowance higher-rate payers are subject to.



Broadly speaking, there are two options you can choose with an offset mortgage. The first deducts the interest saved from your child’s monthly repayments, while the second keeps the payments unchanged but reduces your child’s overall mortgage balance.



“If you’re determined to pay off your mortgage as quickly as possible, the second route makes more sense,” said Mr Gammon.



“If your primary goal is reducing monthly costs, then you can go for the first route.”

Pay off your child's mortgage three times quicker

Yorkshire Building Society is one lender offering the product, and allows parents to offset up to 100pc of their child’s mortgage.

This means if their savings equate to 100pc of the loan, then they can effectively secure their children an interest-free mortgage.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at the mutual, said off-set mortgages are becoming a popular alternative to a gifted deposit because it avoids the need for funds to be locked away.



“It’s perfect for parents who have paid their mortgages off and have savings, but who are concerned about future care fees so don’t want to make gifts they can’t access later down the line.”



The account is not in the child’s name, but rather in the parent’s. This means the parent can draw on these savings at any time, much like an instant access account.



Where the savings go towards paying off the overall mortgage, Mr Merrit said parents could help their children pay off their mortgage three times as fast as the average borrower.



“After five or six years, you could be 15 years ahead of the payment curve,” he explained.



Once the offset mortgage deal ends, depending on the term agreed, children can switch onto a normal mortgage and the funds used to offset interest payments or the loan amount can be used for something else.



Some lenders, including Yorkshire Building Society, will let you pay the balance down to £1 and pay no early repayment charges.



For higher-rate taxpayers, offset mortgages are even more useful, according to Tim Walford-Fitzgerald, private client partner at tax specialist HW Fisher.



This is because the personal savings allowance is £1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers, but just £500 for higher-rate taxpayers. Top-rate, 45pc, taxpayers get no allowance at all.



When you submit your tax returns, you have to declare your savings interest. But with an offset mortgage, the savings have already been taxed. So while you enjoy a "return" by reducing mortgage payments you also do not use up any of your savings allowance in respect of other accounts you may have.





Beating the banks



While the benefits may seem obvious, offset mortgages are not well understood by much of the public, This may, in part, be down to the fact they don’t make lenders much money.



This is because the lender has to hold capital for the full mortgage, despite only charging interest on a portion of it. So the more someone offsets the loan, the less money the bank makes – as they’re putting capital aside and gaining no interest on it.



Some big lenders, such as First Direct and Scottish Widows, have traditionally offered offset mortgages.



But one banking insider told the Telegraph that some lenders have now deliberately priced themselves out of the offset mortgage market because the deals no longer make commercial sense now that interest rates have returned to historically normal levels.



Those that do offer them add a slight premium, which is worth noting.



Mr Merritt said interest rates attached to offset mortgages are typically around 0.30 percentage points higher than normal mortgage products right now, depending on the lender.



One reason he thinks people don’t know about offset mortgages is that many brokers feel they haven’t offered good value – and they haven’t done so for years. But that has changed.



“The low interest environment has meant these products haven’t, until recently made much sense,” said Mr Merritt.



“We actually do more offset mortgage business with borrowers directly than we do through brokers.



“You have to understand and be able to explain the calculations. Our advisers have to go through a lot of training in order to explain them to people.”



Alex Beavis, director at mortgage broker network Sesame Bankhall Group, said offset mortgages had “all but disappeared” from the market over the last decade.



“In a higher interest rate environment, demand for alternatives to simple fixed-rate mortgage products is rising.



“Offset mortgages have joined other previously less fashionable variable-rate products, such as tracker rate mortgages, in returning to vogue.”