Help me clear Brexit hurdles, Boris Johnson urges Ursula von der Leyen

17/12/2020. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen about Brexit in his office, 10 Downing Street. Picture by Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has urged Ursula von der Leyen to help him clear two final hurdles to a Brexit trade deal amid hopes an agreement could come this weekend.

The Prime Minister told the European Commission president that a deal can be done if Brussels gives ground on fish and state subsidies, as MEPs set a new deadline of this Sunday.

However, he warned her that a deal was “drifting away from us” unless the EU “substantially” changes its position, and that talks were in a “serious situation”.

Mrs von der Leyen said bridging the gap between the two sides would be “very challenging” but negotiations will continue on Friday, and sources in the European Parliament claimed the two sides were “close to an agreement”.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said a deal was “difficult but possible” while Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister (see below), claimed the odds on an agreement were “less than 50 per cent”.

However Mr Johnson’s intervention in a 7pm phone call comes after officials on both sides of the Channel privately admitted good progress had been made this week.

The Telegraph understands that two sticking points remain in the negotiations: the length of a transition period on fishing, and a specific EU demand on state aid.

Sources said Brussels wants eight years’ unfettered access to British waters from January 1, with little more than 20 per cent of its quotas handed back to begin with, while the UK has offered a three-year transitional period, conditional on the EU handing back at least half of its quotas now.

The EU had originally wanted 10 years’ access and while UK sources said their new request for eight years was still “ridiculous” there have been widespread reports that Britain could offer a five to seven-year period to get a deal over the line.

The second problem is over state subsidies, with Brussels demanding that any state aid granted at EU level is exempt from the deal.

It would mean that while Britain could be punished with tariffs if it decided to give state subsidies to industry, the EU would be free to subsidise industry as much as it wanted, as long as the money came from Brussels rather than national governments.

One UK source said: “If, for example, Brussels launched an EU-level scheme to subsidise the production of electric cars, which could put UK-based electric car manufacturers out of business, we would have no right to activate trade defences.

“However, if we launched a similar scheme to subsidise our own electric car industry, the EU still wants to be able to apply trade defences in the other direction.”

Mr Johnson made it clear to Mrs von der Leyen that such terms were unacceptable, and that it was now up to the EU to give ground if a deal was to be done.

Mr Johnson is understood to have told Mrs von der Leyen “it feels like this is drifting away from us” and that “fresh wind” would be needed in the talks today if progress was to be made.

Downing Street said in a statement: “The Prime Minister underlined that the negotiations were now in a serious situation. Time was very short and it now looked very likely that agreement would not be reached unless the EU position changed substantially.”

He said the gap on the issue of the so-called level playing field had “narrowed” but some “fundamental areas” remained difficult.

The EU’s position on fishing was “simply not reasonable” he said, and the UK “could not accept a situation where it was the only sovereign country in the world not to be able to control access to its own waters for an extended period and to be faced with fisheries quotas which hugely disadvantaged its own industry”.

The two sides have largely settled a third obstacle in the way of a deal, the issue of how future disputes would be settled. Mrs von der Leyen said the two leaders "took stock" of the state of the negotiations and "welcomed substantial progress on many issues.

"However, big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries. Bridging them will be very challenging."

The European Parliament moved to put pressure on the negotiators last night by saying that unless a deal is done by Sunday it will be impossible to ratify it in time for the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec 31.

MEPs had wanted to impose a deadline of Friday to receive the text of the finalised agreement or they would refuse to ratify it before the no deal deadline at the end of the year.

Mr Barnier urged MEPs to give him more time. They set a deadline of midnight Brussels time on Sunday instead. The parliament said any later would not give them enough time to scrutinise the agreement before a vote to ratify it in a special session scheduled for December 28.

"We give until Sunday to Boris Johnson to make a decision. The uncertainty hanging over citizens and businesses as a result of UK choices becomes intolerable," said Dacian Ciolos, the leader of the liberal Renew Europe group.

Mr Barnier told the leaders of the parliament’s political groups that the deal was “difficult but possible”.

“From what we heard, they are close to an agreement,” a European Parliament official said.

If a deal is agreed after Sunday and MEPs carried out their threat, Britain could face a short no-deal period of trading on WTO terms with the EU before the agreement is ratified. MEPs are unlikely to want to be blamed for a no trade deal exit on January 1.

The parliament is under pressure from EU member states to ratify the deal or agree to provisionally apply it before the end of year deadline.

That would mean the agreement would enter into force at the end of the transition period and be confirmed or struck down later in a European Parliament vote in the new year.

The House of Commons rose for Christmas at the close of Thursday's business but MPs have been put on standby to be recalled if a trade deal is secured.

Mr Gove said the necessary legislation could be passed before December 31. He said there were fewer differences between the two sides but those that remained were “significant”.

The European Commission announced that the UK and EU had endorsed decisions on the joint implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Government removed no deal clauses relating to Northern Ireland in the Internal Market Bill, which broke international law, because of those decisions. Brussels had refused to ratify the trade deal while they were in place.

The Government announced an extra £200 million funding for peace programmes in Northern Ireland and that UK travellers visiting the EU will continue to receive support for ongoing healthcare treatment even if there is no deal.

The House of Commons confirmed that Big Ben will strike at 11 o'clock on New Year's Eve, marking the end of the Brexit transition period, before striking 12 to bring in the new year.

An EU official said: "The Prime Minister made no big flowery statements, there was no literature. The call was very matter of fact and businesslike. He said that if there is no progress on fish then there's no deal and I hope we can be friends.

"We hear that but we are giving up access to our single market with no time limit but on fish we have to agree to a complete suspension of our opportunities? The positions are very far apart."

David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, said: "The situation in our talks with the EU is very serious. Progress seems blocked and time is running out."