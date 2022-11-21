How to help Club Q victims after Colorado Springs shooting: LGBTQ resources and more
The Colorado Springs shooting is the sixth mass killing this month, leaving the community mourns the loss of five Club Q patrons and employees and dozens others that were injured in the attack.
As we begin to learn more about this attack, many may wonder what resources are available for those impacted, as well as for those in the LGBTQ+ community. Others may also have questions for how to support their LGBTQ+ loved ones and how to help.
Rachel Smith, licensed professional counselor candidate based in Colorado, said to take time for your needs and emotions in the wake of events. As soon as you are ready, seek help from available resources, they said. "It is important that we get through this, so that we can come out on the other side and keep fighting."
"The biggest thing for all of us is community; to make sure we are not isolating ourselves because sometimes that is the easiest thing to do when tragedy strikes," said Smith, who uses she/they pronouns. "Take your time, process how you need to and be with community is the biggest thing. Reach out, let people help that want to help."
Here is a list of national and local resources, including counseling services, as well as other local community-based LGBTQ+ organizations in Colorado.
National resources
Trevor Project: Call (866) 488-7386, Text 678-678
24/7 Year round crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24.
400+ chapters across the country providing confidential peer support, education, and advocacy to LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.
Crisis Text Line: Text START to 741-741
Free, 24/7 support for those in crisis. Text from anywhere in the U.S. to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor.
The Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender National Hotline: (888) 843-4564
The GLBT National Youth Talkline (youth serving youth through age 25): (800) 246-7743
Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860
Colorado resources
Colorado Crisis Services hotline: Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.
A Phoenix Rising, LLC: Offering pro bono services for crisis help for the victims and those affected.
New Foundation Counseling: Offering pro bono services for crisis help for the victims and those affected.
Colorado community LGBTQ+ organizations
Affirming NoCo
NoCo SafeSpace
Northern Colorado Equality
Eclectic of Northern Colorado
Colorado Name Change Project
Transformative Freedom Fund
TYES
SPLASH Youth of Northern Colorado
How to help Club Q shooting victims
Colorado Healing Fund, a nonprofit that gives people a secure way to donate to the victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado, recently activated to collect funds specifically for the Club Q shooting victims and families.
You can submit a donation online at coloradohealingfund.org or through the Colorado Gives website.
You'll have the option to give a one-time or recurring donation and can also make the donation in honor or memory of someone else.
GoFundMe also has verified options for giving.
