How to help Club Q victims after Colorado Springs shooting: LGBTQ resources and more

The Colorado Springs shooting is the sixth mass killing this month, leaving the community mourns the loss of five Club Q patrons and employees and dozens others that were injured in the attack.

As we begin to learn more about this attack, many may wonder what resources are available for those impacted, as well as for those in the LGBTQ+ community. Others may also have questions for how to support their LGBTQ+ loved ones and how to help.

Rachel Smith, licensed professional counselor candidate based in Colorado, said to take time for your needs and emotions in the wake of events. As soon as you are ready, seek help from available resources, they said. "It is important that we get through this, so that we can come out on the other side and keep fighting."

"The biggest thing for all of us is community; to make sure we are not isolating ourselves because sometimes that is the easiest thing to do when tragedy strikes," said Smith, who uses she/they pronouns. "Take your time, process how you need to and be with community is the biggest thing. Reach out, let people help that want to help."

Here is a list of national and local resources, including counseling services, as well as other local community-based LGBTQ+ organizations in Colorado.

National resources

Colorado resources

Colorado community LGBTQ+ organizations

Affirming NoCo

NoCo SafeSpace

Northern Colorado Equality

Eclectic of Northern Colorado

Colorado Name Change Project

Transformative Freedom Fund

TYES

SPLASH Youth of Northern Colorado

YouthSeen

How to help Club Q shooting victims

Colorado Healing Fund, a nonprofit that gives people a secure way to donate to the victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado, recently activated to collect funds specifically for the Club Q shooting victims and families.

You can submit a donation online at coloradohealingfund.org or through the Colorado Gives website.

You'll have the option to give a one-time or recurring donation and can also make the donation in honor or memory of someone else.

GoFundMe also has verified options for giving.

