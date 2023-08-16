Help In Crisis supporters to mask up for fundraiser

Aug. 16—Help In Crisis supporters will soon be donning masks for their third Masquerade Ball.

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 13 at the Cherokee Casino Chota Center at 6 p.m.

Laura Kuester, HIC executive director, said the organization has not held the annual event since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our first was in 2018. We had it at the Armory, and had a couple hundred people showed up," said Kuester. "Then in 2019 we moved to a larger venue, the casino at the Chota Center, and that year was very successful. We had about 450 people attend."

With this year being the first time for the ball to be back in full swing, Kuester said it is exciting to welcome large groups of people again.

"The ball is a fun time to celebrate our accomplishments as an agency, but also really celebrate our supporters and donors and people who encourage us day in and day out to keep providing the life-saving services we're providing," said Kuester.

HIC's initial concept was to serve battered women and children, offering counseling, rape test kits, and a shelter. Other victims are now part of the HIC network.

While the Masquerade Ball maybe a fun celebration, Kuester said it is also an opportunity to bring awareness to the reason for HIC's existence: domestic violence. Kuester said many people will attend without any prior knowledge about the services HIC offers.

Kuester said the initial idea for a masquerade ball came about to bring supporters together in a unique way.

"What we found that first and second year was that a lot of people came who weren't our normal donors," said Kuester. "Now our normal support base did come, but we had a lot of people who came who were like, 'Wow, I didn't know very much about Help In Crisis. I'm glad I came because now I know what you guys do.'"

The formal attire ball will allow patrons to don their favorite masks and enjoy a meal, while it will also featuring a magician, stilt walkers, fire breathers, aerialists, jugglers, and disc jockey Shawn Solo. When thinking of expectations for the event, Kuester said attendees should just expect to have a great time.

"The goal going into the ball this year was fun, and that's it," said Kuester. "We did not want to do a speaker that might bore some people, so it's just going to be like an extravagant, fun night."

You're invited

To get involved with the Masquerade Nall, whether through sponsorships or by buying tickets or tables, go to www.helpincrisisinc.com.