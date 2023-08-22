Can you help? Deputies searching for vintage car stolen from Jefferson Twp.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a vintage car stolen from Jefferson Township earlier this month.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a 1941 Chevy Master was stolen between Aug. 10-11.

It is not known if the car was operational.

Anyone with information about the theft or where the car may be is asked to call Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or Det. Phelps at 937-225-6479.



