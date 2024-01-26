With help from DNR, group nears fundraising goal to save Cornwall Flooding

CHEBOYGAN — Nearly one year after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that the Cornwall Flooding Dam in Cheboygan County was at risk of being drawn down and removed, a group dedicated to preserving the dam said there is almost enough money raised to ensure that the popular recreation area remains accessible to the public.

Curtis Goldsborough, one of the organizers behind Save Cornwall Flooding, said the DNR has allocated $750,000 from its 2024 dam appropriations budget and when combined with other fundraising, there is now $1.3 million to pay for dam restoration.

"Right now we don't have any bids but we estimate the cost of renovation at about $1.5 million," said Neal Godby, a fisheries biologist with the DNR.

"We are kicking off a public fundraising campaign to come up with the balance ($200,000)," added Goldsborough.

Cornwall Impoundment, better known locally as Cornwall Flooding, is located approximately 15 miles east of Wolverine in southern Cheboygan County. Cornwall was built in 1966 to create the 295-acre Cornwall Creek Flooding in the heart of the Pigeon River Country State Forest, which is managed by the DNR. Outdoor enthusiasts have used the area for fishing, hiking, hunting and kayaking for many years.

In 2019, the dam was inspected and rated as being in poor condition, with a recommendation for immediate action to improve safety. The Cornwall Flooding dam was classified by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) as a high hazard dam. That means that the dam is in an area where a failure may cause serious damage to inhabited homes or infrastructure downstream, where environmental degradation would be significant, or where danger to individuals exists with the potential for the loss of life.

"Due to our efforts and the response from thousands of people around the state who said this is a valuable public resource, this really illustrates the power of the people coming together and making their voices heard," Goldsborough said.

Godby said the DNR worked with the group and "recognized the recreational value of Cornwall."

"Over the last year, with help from Curtis's group and Huron Pines, we have made a lot of progress," he said.

A group of citizens stand on Cornwall Flooding holding signs spelling #SaveCornwall on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Goldsborough said a part of the repair process for Cornwall will involve drawing down the water level to about seven feet.

"Hopefully this will happen in the spring and summer of 2024 and it will be in preparation for the full repairs, which we hope will happen this year. The DNR, in collaboration with Huron Pines, is trying to fast track the permit process so that we can get the repairs done this summer," said Goldsborough.

Godby said during the draw-down period, the public will still have access to the site.

"They will be able to access it but it will be different. With lower water levels, (the public) may not be able to use the boat ramp. We will ask for the public's patience during that time," he said.

A water draw down may also affect the fish stock.

"There is the potential for some mortality because the fish will have less room. We hope that most will survive," added Godby.

