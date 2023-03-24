‘Help find this driver!’; Investigators say road rage behind accident in Tampa

Reports from the Florida Highway patrol released dashcam footage Thursday morning that shows the driver of a green Toyota causing a dump truck driver to lose control and crash into two semi-trucks on I-75 in Tampa.

Investigators said this is a road rage case and are hoping to track down the Toyota driver.

The dash cam footage shows the driver of the Toyota speed past the dump truck, cut into its lane and even “break check” the truck.

The driver of the dump truck initially tried to break and avoid a collision; but ultimately swerved into the path of an oncoming semi truck, according to FOX13 in Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was a case of road rage.

FHP is now searching for the driver of the green Toyota sedan who “intentionally” cut off the dump truck.

Thankfully, neither the driver of dump truck or the drivers of the two semi’s were injured.

