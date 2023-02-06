How you can help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria: These groups are taking donations

More than 2,300 people were dead Monday and the number was expected to rise after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of violent aftershocks destroyed thousands of buildings along the Turkish-Syrian border. The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. Monday local time, and was followed by another 7.5 magnitude earthquake 60 miles away just hours later, officials said.

Rescue crews in both countries continued Monday evening to pick through the rubble, where hundreds are believed to be trapped. These organizations said they were on the ground in Turkey and Syria to help victims and were accepting donations.

Live updates: 'Working against time': A frantic search for survivors after quake

Turkish Red Crescent

Red Crescent organizations in both Turkey and Syria said their teams were helping with recovery and aid efforts Monday. Both organizations are members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, an international network of disaster relief agencies.

The American Red Cross said 900 Turkish Red Crescent workers and volunteers were distributing food and medical aid.

Turkish Red Crescent asks for cash donations on Twitter:

🟥 Since the earthquake;



❝How can I help?❞,

❝How can I donate?❞



Here are our bank details to answer all these questions:🔻 pic.twitter.com/QZgyrYjASV — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) February 6, 2023

Syrian Red Crescent

In Syria, the Red Crescent aided victim evacuation and search efforts, the Red Cross said. The Syrian Red Crescent did not have a donation page set up Monday, but volunteers interested in joining the organization can find more information here.

International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation has offices in Gaziantep, Turkey, near the epicenter of the quake, and was working to dispatch teams to the affected communities in both Turkey and Syria.

Story continues

The organization asked in a new release for donations of the following:

Tens of thousands tents and heaters for the tents

Tens of thousands blankets

Thermal clothes

Ready-to-eat meals for at least 5,000 people

First aid kits

The organization said interested donors should reach out to Alper Mavi, a regional program coordinator at +90 538 5159806 or Alper.mavi@ibc.org.tr.

They can also reach out to the group’s vice president, Muzaffer Baca, at +90 532 2344229 or mbaca@ibc.org.tr.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving connects emergency relief nonprofits around the world with donors. The group launched a disaster relief fund to support recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Save The Children

Save The Children, the international youth humanitarian aid group, set up an emergency relief fund for the earthquake victims Monday. You can donate here.

Project HOPE

Project HOPE, a U.S.-based international humanitarian aid nonprofit, said it deployed emergency response teams to Turkey and Syria and set up a disaster relief fund.

Jewish Federations of North America

The Jewish Federations of North America set up a disaster response relief fund to help aid victims of the quake. The organization has in the past helped respond to natural disasters in the United States and abroad.

Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How you can help Turkey and Syria earthquake victims: Where to donate