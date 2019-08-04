How to help El Paso after the massacre of 20 people at a Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas — A rampage at a Walmart and the nearby Cielo Vista Mall left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured in the largely Latino city near the Mexican border.

Residents, struggling to cope, turned out in droves to help. Blood donations, financial donations and crisis counseling were geared toward helping those impacted by the shooting.

Here's a look at some ways to help in the wake of the El Paso shooting:

Make an appointment to donate blood

Blood donations were being accepted for patients in critical condition Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S. Mesa Hills Drive and 133 N. Zaragoza Road in El Paso. Because so many donors turned out, Vitalent was urging potential donors to make an appointment while still saying blood was urgently needed.

Donations also were being accepted at 1200 Commerce Drive in Las Cruces.

To make an appointment, go to bloodhero.com or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment to donate.

Lyft offers free rides to donate blood

Lyft is offering free rides to those individuals donating at designated blood centers. The company is deploying its "Wheels For All program for local El Paso residents."

"Lyft is heartbroken by the tragedy in El Paso today and we are committed to doing our part to help those in need. Our hearts go out to those impacted by this tragedy," Lyft released in a statement.

Use code ELPRELIEF19, which is valid for two rides, up to $15 each.

Give money to help El Paso shooting victims

Donations are being accepted by the El Paso Community Foundation for the victims of the shooting. EPCF will waive administrative and credit card fees for all donations.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation also has established the El Paso Victims Relief Fund to support the victims and families of the shooting.

Share resources for crisis counseling

If you were near the shooting and need some comfort or counseling, you can call the Crisis Text Line, a free 24/7 support for those in crisis.

Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor. Counselors who have completed 30 hours of training can help people of all ages who are in an emotional state that has left them unable to cope in a functional or productive way.

The Emergence Health Network will have on-call professionals available to those individuals in need of comfort or counseling.

Emergence Health Network Crisis Hotline: 915-779-1800

Toll Free Crisis Hotline: 1-877-562-6467

EHN Extended Observation Unit: 1601 E. Yandell Street, Suite B

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, then press 1.

