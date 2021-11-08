How you can help end veteran homelessness
U.S.Vets’ "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is dedicated to ending veteran homelessness. The campaign features various products and the hashtag #HonorUSVets. Proceeds from this campaign go to U.S.Vets.
Disability activist Engracia Figueroa was shocked to discover that United Airlines had completely destroyed her $30,000 custom wheelchair while going through cargo, leaving her no choice but to use a traditional wheelchair while onboard the 5-hour long ride.
Where will the top MLB free agents land? And how many of those players will the New York Mets and New York Yankees reel in?
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson had 10 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in his Tennessee Titans debut Sunday night.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
Federal prosecutors say the unnamed whale --- described only as a Chinese national --- made over 100 visits to the Bicycle Hotel & Casino over eight months in 2016.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Paul Kemp, a founding board member and the president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, has been a gun owner for most of his life. Kemp said he had "no idea that we had such a patchwork of gun laws around the country." While he noted the National Firearms Act, first enacted in 1934, the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Brady Law, which amended the GCA in 1993, there is a "a lot of latitude for very weak gun laws in states," he said.
The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
Former President Donald Trump, who's claimed that he almost became a pro baseball player, threw a ball that accidentally hit a child on the head.
Justin Jefferson threw the most ridiculous block, and NFL fans made so many jokes.
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?
Two high school students in Iowa were charged with first-degree murder and a conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of a Spanish teacher.
Kyle Larson received major accolades from motorsports legends after capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. RELATED: Kyle Larson scores first NASCAR Cup Series title NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart as well as Mario Andretti were among the heavy hitters to applaud the No. […]
Nutritionists and doctors agree that an anti-inflammatory diet based on whole foods can help improve your overall health and well-being. Here's how to try it.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
Paramount+Yellowstone is predicated on two intertwined national myths: one about manifest destiny, rugged American individualism and man’s dominion over nature (all of which is filtered through cinematic Western iconography and lore), and the other about the besieged condition of modern frontiersman, beset as they are by forces both local (Native Americans) and foreign (coastal hedge-fund elitists). Via its tale of the powerful Dutton clan, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, it depicts the
The symbols have grown popular on TikTok as a way to help victims in response to reports of increased rates of domestic violence during the pandemic.
Three of the four NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 cars failed inspection prior to the start of qualifying on Saturday night and as a result, each of those teams will lose a crew member. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin and the […]