Help find endangered missing person reported by Neptune Beach Police

Have you seen this woman?

The Neptune Beach Police Department is trying to find Sherry Gale King. She is missing and endangered because of what is described as suffering from a “mental health event.”

King is 61 years old, 5-foot-6 in height, and weighs 135 pounds.

Police have said that she was last seen traveling in a 2009 white Toyota Corolla with Florida tag Z946IP.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing the last time she was seen.

If you have any information regarding King please contact the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270-2413.

