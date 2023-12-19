Help families of Bullhead City children killed in house fire by donating to these funds

Dylan Wickman, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
1

Several funds have been set up for people to donate money to help the Bullhead families who lost their five children in a house fire on Saturday.

A 13-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were siblings who died in the fire; an 11-year-old boy was a relative visiting the home, officials said. City officials said on Monday morning that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Kilee Stockton, a family friend, created a GoFundMe to support the parents of the children. The fund had garnered more than $10,000 as of Tuesday morning.

River Fund Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to providing crisis and emergency services, set up a separate fund to support the families. The group said that it would not take any of the proceeds. The fund can be found by going to riverfundinc.com, clicking on the orange "Donate" button and then selecting the "Anna Circle Fire Fund" from the drop-down menu.

A memorial vigil for the five children is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rotary Park in Bullhead City.

Fatal fire: Father was Christmas shopping when fire killed 5 children in Bullhead City house

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bullhead City house fire: How to help families of 5 children killed

