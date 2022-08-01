How you can help the family of Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood officer shot during traffic stop

A memorial fund has been launched after a Elwood Police officer was shot and killed early Sunday during a traffic stop.

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has started a memorial fund for 24-year-old officer Noah Shahnavaz, who died after stopping a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 11 North in Madison County.

The driver, identified as Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, allegedly exited the vehicle and opened fire at the officer, striking him and his vehicle several times just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Shahnavaz was flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, but died from his injuries.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit any First Merchant Bank and reference the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. Donations also can be made by visiting the foundation's website and selecting "fallen heroes" then "Noah Shahnavaz."

Described as friendly, easy going and caring by Fishers High School, Shahnavaz expressed interest in law enforcement before he graduated from the Hamilton Southeastern School District in 2016.

“His dream was to serve others and we are proud of what he accomplished in such a short time, both in the military and with Elwood Police,” Fishers High School Principal Jason Urban said. “The entire FHS Tiger family grieves this tragic loss of such a promising young man full of talent and potential.”

After graduation, Shahnavaz joined the U.S. Army, served five years, then became an Elwood Police officer in August 2021. He is survived by two siblings and his father, as well as his mother, who teaches in the HSE school district.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Scott Keegan and Elwood Mayor Todd Jones also expressed their sadness following Shahnavaz's death.

Shahnavaz's patrol vehicle was riddled with gunfire damage, records show

Elwood police and Madison County Sheriff's Department went to the scene of the traffic stop after Shahnavaz sent out a radio transmission that the driver "had a gun."

Shahnavaz's patrol vehicle was discovered with its lights on, according to court records.

The vehicle's hood, windshield and driver's door were damaged by gunfire. The officer's gun was unholstered, records show.

An Aug. 1 autopsy showed Shahnavaz died from two gunshot wounds to the head and several gunshot wounds to his body. His death was declared a homicide.

Police pursued Boards until officers deflated one of the Buick's tires using a "stop stick," then used their vehicles to stop him. In the car police found an AK-47-style rifle and a 9mm handgun. Records show Boards had a lengthy criminal history, including firing shots at police before.

Boards was charged in Madison Circuit Court with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two counts of resisting law enforcement. He is being held in Hamilton County Jail without bond. His next court date is expected to take place in September.

