How to help family of 'a phenomenal mother' shot to death in South Jersey

BURLINGTON - A local woman killed on a Trenton street was a loving mother of two young children, a family member says.

Stephanie "Steph" Vil, 34, was "a daughter, a niece, a friend, but most importantly, Steph was a phenomenal mother," said her aunt, Tanisha Hill.

Vil was shot shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on West Hanover Avenue, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

A Burlington Township man, 38-year-old Jamar Leonard, is charged with her murder and with weapons offenses.

Vil was the mother of a three-month-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, Hill noted In a GoFundMe appeal seeking to raise money for the victim's children.

"Our hearts are forever broken into pieces," Hill wrote in the appeal.

She noted that Vil's son, Ta'lil, when told of his mother's death, "walked over and picked up" his baby sister, Ja'Lani.

"He said nothing, but he broke everyone in the room," said Hill, adding the boy's caring action "broke us even more because it goes directly to show how much love Steph poured into her babies."

The family's appeal by Thursday had raised more than $8,000 toward a $20,000 goal.

According to a court record, Vil was shot shortly after she drove to the 500 block of West Hanover Avenue, left her car in the roadway, and approached a parked vehicle.

A surveillance video, which cut off shortly before the time Vil was shot, showed the woman approaching the passenger side of the parked car, where she appeared to interact "in an animated state" with someone in the vehicle, says a probable cause statement for charges against Leonard.

The charges against Leonard are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: GoFundMe benefits family of Stephanie Vil, Burlington homicide victim