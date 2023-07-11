How to help the family of slain MCSO deputy John Durm

The Marion County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday partnered with the Central Indiana Police Foundation to establish a Memorial Fund for slain sheriff's deputy John Durm, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Durm served as a deputy for 38 years and died at Eskenazi Hospital shortly after he was attacked Monday by a detainee at the Adult Detention Center. Orlando Mitchell, 34, is now facing preliminary charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and escape.

A memorial was set up at the Community Justice Campus, at 675 Justice Way, where members of the community are welcome to visit, according to the sheriff's office.

‘A good guy’: Longtime Marion County deputy killed during escape attempt at CJC

"John was just a good guy, he really was," said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a tearful address to media Monday. Forestal said Durm's son is in training to work for the sheriff's office. Durm's wife also works for the sheriff's office in its medical office.

Tax deductible donations can be made to support the family of Deputy Durm by donating online at: https://cipf.foundation/the-deputy-john-durm-memorial-fund/

Checks can be mailed to: The Central Indiana Police Foundation, RE: Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund 1525 S Shelby Street Indianapolis, IN 46203

The mission of the Central Indiana Police Foundation is to foster community-wide support for law enforcement by supporting traumatically injured officers and officers killed in the line of duty and their families, a news release said.

For more on the Foundation please visit: www.cipf.foundation.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Memorial fund created to help family of John Durm, slain MCSO deputy