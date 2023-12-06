Help fill the Empty Stocking Fund

Dec. 6—Tia, not her real name, is a single mom with four children, ages 6, 5, and nine-month-old twins. Tia is working with a Crisis Center group to get out on their own.

Tia, like all parents, wants her children to have a good Christmas but without help that won't be possible.

Many in our community, like Tia's family, need help this year as a Merry Christmas meal and gifts for the kiddos are simply out of reach. Will you help the needy in Odessa have a Merry Christmas?

The 29th year of the Empty Stocking Fund has a $100,000 goal to meet the needs in our community. The Fund helps families who are struggling to make ends meet. Many are single moms and grandmothers trying to raise family in tough economic times. Funds donated to the Empty Stocking stay in Ector County and help local families like that of Tia.

The Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army, provides a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree for needy seniors and children. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2.24 million. Donate online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/campaign/empty-stocking-fund-2023-odessa-texas/c529771

EMPTY STOCKING TOTALS

Judith M. Herron $45

Lisa Hand Insurance Agency $200

In memory of David Griffin $300

Previous total: $4,115

Today's total: $545

Grand total: $4,660

This year's goal: $100,000

WANT TO HELP?

Donate online at tinyurl.com/393573yf

Donations are currently being matched up to $50,000 total by the Sewell Family of Companies.

Want to know more? Call 332-0738.

WHAT IS IT?

Empty Stocking funds enable the Salvation Army to provide toys and food baskets to needy families in Odessa.

This year's goal is $100,000.