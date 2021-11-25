‘We need your help.’ Fresno 2020 homicide victim’s father wants shooter to come forward

The family of a 23-year-old who was shot and killed at a central Fresno apartment a day before Thanksgiving in 2020 is pleading for help and for the shooter to come forward.

Jovanni Boyd was killed at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, at the Fig Garden Village Apartments at 1544 East Fedora Avenue, near North Blackstone Avenue and west of Manchester Mall. Boyd was shot by an unknown suspect while he was sitting in a white sedan.

“We need your help,” Chris Boyd said Wednesday. “My son deserves justice. We need you to come forward and give us any information that you have that will lead to an arrest and a conviction of the individuals that have committed this heinous crime. Please, we’re asking you. Please.”

Jovanni’s mother, Karla, said her son was looking for a “way to improve the community” and “was searching for answers.”

“He encouraged his friends and family to do the right thing,” she said. “I can remember getting messages from many of those people with some I didn’t know after he was killed, letting them know how Jovanni had impacted his life. One of the young ladies that reached out to me said he had encouraged her to do the right thing, to go back to school and to let her know that she’s worth more and she could do it. That’s how Jovanni was.

“Our family needs closure.”

Boyd was struck multiple times in the upper body and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been reported. A description of the shooter(s) was not available.

“Tomorrow will be the one-year anniversary of Jovanni Boyd,” Fresno police Chief Paco Balderrama said. “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have information about his murder. Every victim is important of every homicide. Somebody out there knows something and we need your help.”

The family of Jovanni Boyd shot and killed at a Fresno apartment in November 2020 remember him watching a slide show on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone wanting to help the family.

Anyone with information to the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.