'Help me, help me': Ousted Myanmar ambassador to UK urges British Government to intervene

Patrick Sawer
·3 min read
The Myanmar ambassador is facing eviction from the official London residence along with his family and remaining staff - Jamie Lorriman&#xa0;
The Myanmar ambassador is facing eviction from the official London residence along with his family and remaining staff - Jamie Lorriman

The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has urged the British Government to help him as he faces being evicted from his residence by the country’s military regime.

Kyaw Zwar Minn, who was last week forced out of the Myanmar embassy at the orders of the junta, was told to leave by Thursday the London house where he has lived with his family since his appointment in 2013 or face prosecution.

The military regime – which seized power on Feb 1, paving the way for a bloody suppression of all civilian opposition – appears determined to extract revenge on the ambassador for daring to criticise the coup.

Now he has urged Boris Johnson’s government to intervene and offer protection to him and his family.

Speaking outside his residence in Hampstead he said: “I say to the British Government help me, help me, help me. I am hoping they will do so over the next few days.”

The ambassador and his supporters say they will not leave the building voluntarily and have vowed to resist any attempt by officials loyal to the military junta to force him out.

Kyaw Zwar Minn told reporters gathered outside the padlocked gates of the residence: “I will be staying here. I am not going anywhere. Last time they seized the embassy and locked me out, so I am not going anywhere.”

Supporters of the ousted ambassador have been sleeping with pepper spray by their beds in anticipation of regime loyalists breaking into his residence to evict him and are only letting those they trust through the padlocked gates.

One, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals against his family in Myanmar, told The Telegraph: “We are all terrified they will try to force their way into the residence to evict the ambassador. We are staying here to support the ambassador and his family. The regime is illegitimate and has no right to take this building, which belongs to the people of Myanmar.”

Outside the residence the Myanmar flag was being flown at half mast as inside the ambassador’s staff anticipated the prospect of regime loyalists attempting to break in and seize control.

“We’ve lowered the flag to express our sadness at what’s happening to our people at home,” said one of the ambassador’s staff. “They are suffering under the military regime. It is terrible.”

At one stage the ambassador sent coffee and biscuits to reporters and photographers gathered outside, in a gesture intended to thank the British media for highlighting his plight and that of Myamnar’s people.

A small police presence was seen around the residence throughout the day with police cars, bikes and mounted officers patrolling the area periodically.

By the afternoon preparations were under way to add fencing to the low walls surrounding the property in a bid to secure the perimeter of the property.

Recommended Stories

  • Ousted Myanmar ambassador appeals for UK government help

    The ousted Myanmar ambassador to Britain has appealed to the British government to help him as he faced eviction from his London residence. Kyaw Zwar Minn had to spend a night in his car last week after his country’s military attache barred him from the embassy in central London. The former diplomat had called for the release of former elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained after the military took power in a coup on Feb. 1.

  • Exclusive: From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta

    In a spartan hillside room in India furnished only with a thin sleeping mat, the Myanmar member of parliament spends much of his days attentively listening to Zoom conference calls and tapping away messages on his smartphone. The short, soft-spoken man is among roughly a dozen ousted Myanmar MPs who have fled across the border to India's remote northeastern region after the military's Feb. 1 coup and lethal crackdown on dissent. Reuters spoke to two of the lawmakers and to a Myanmar politician, all involved with the CRPH, a body of ousted lawmakers that is attempting to re-establish the civilian government and displace the military.

  • Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling

    Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. “When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn,” said Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

  • The FBI director said the bureau opens a new investigation related to the Chinese government 'every 10 hours'

    Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee the FBI now has more than 2,000 investigations "that tie back to" the Chinese government.

  • Hard landing: China's gymnast-turned-beggar back on the streets

    A decade ago the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting one of the country's richest men to give him a job.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Myanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

    Opponents of the Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi have kept up their campaign against the military this traditional New Year week with marches and various other shows of defiance. Wai Moe Naing, a 25-year-old Muslim, has emerged as one of the most high-profile leaders of opposition to the coup.

  • Biden news - live: Pelosi blocks bill to expand Supreme Court as Russia reacts to ‘hostile’ sanctions

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Myanmar charges doctors over civil disobedience protests

    Myanmar's ruling junta has charged at least 19 medical doctors for participating in civil disobedience protests against the military's Feb. 1 coup, a state-run newspaper reported Wednesday. Doctors, nurses and medical students have marched and joined strikes to show their opposition to the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government and put a halt to the progress Myanmar had made toward greater democratization after five decades of military rule. The doctors charged are accused of supporting and participating in the civil disobedience movement “with the aim of deteriorating the state administrative machinery,” the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper wrote.

  • Exclusive: EU agrees to sanction two companies close to Myanmar military, diplomats say

    The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on another 10 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar and to target two businesses run by the armed forces for the first time in protest at the military takeover, two diplomats said. The measures, which the diplomats said could take effect next week, would target two companies that generate revenue for the Myanmar Armed Forces. While the EU has an arms embargo on Myanmar and targeted 11 senior military officials last month, the decision to target two companies is the most significant response so far for the bloc since the coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday before shedding gains that anticipated a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, fueled by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation heating up as economies reopen.

  • UK and Ireland should strike bilateral deal to replace Northern Ireland Protocol, claims ex-Irish ambassador

    The UK and Ireland should broker a bilateral deal to replace the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, a former senior Irish diplomat has claimed, as he accused Dublin of being too close to the EU. Ray Bassett, who previously served as Ireland's ambassador to Canada, Jamaica and the Bahamas said he believed the new post-Brexit trading arrangements were fuelling “such a disillusionment” among unionists and should be overhauled. Mr Bassett, who also served as joint secretary to the British-Irish intergovernmental conference, told The Telegraph's Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, that the implementation of the protocol had been "very heavy handed" and appeared to have "destroyed" good will in Northern Ireland. While acknowledging that the reasons behind the recent loyalist rioting in Northern Ireland were complex, he added that the protocol appeared to have been the “trigger.” Even if the EU now made concessions to reduce the red tape and checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea, Mr Bassett said he feared it would not be "enough" due to the hostile views of unionists towards it.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny has difficulty speaking, loses more weight, wife says

    Hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was having difficult speaking and had lost more weight, his wife said in a social media post on Tuesday, after visiting him in prison. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. In an Instagram post, Yulia Navalnaya described his condition after speaking to him by phone through a glass window.

  • Kim Potter: Officer who shot Daunte Wright resigns, saying it’s in ‘best interest of the community’

    Mr Wright’s killing on Sunday sparked protests across the Twin Cities

  • Ada County coroner identifies Idaho man shot, killed by Garden City police

    The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • Caribbean island tackles water, food shortages after volcano eruption

    The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was rocked by a fifth day of eruptions from the La Soufriere volcano on Tuesday as leaders warned of shortages of water and the potential need for hundreds of millions of dollars to rebuild. Damages for an eruption in 1979 were $100 million. “We are still looking for drinking water and food,” said Jenetta Young Mason, 43, who fled from her home in the danger area to stay with relatives.

  • Beijing's top official in Hong Kong warns foreign powers not to interfere

    Beijing's top representative in Hong Kong warned foreign powers on Thursday that they would be taught a lesson if they tried to use the global financial centre as a "pawn", as tensions escalated between China and Western governments over the city. Luo Huining, the director at China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, was speaking at a ceremony to mark an "education day" for the National Security law, which authorities have organised to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year. "We will give a lesson to all foreign forces which intend to use Hong Kong as a pawn," Luo said.

  • Kim Potter, ex-Brooklyn Center police officer charged in Daunte Wright death, to appear in court

    Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. She will make her first court appearance Thursday.

  • Somaliland and Taiwan: Two territories with few friends but each other

    Taiwan and Somaliland are basically fully functioning territories but neither is recognised internationally.

  • Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles

    When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin.