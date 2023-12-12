Help identify suspect in connection with multiple acts of vandalism at Sacramento State

Sacramento State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with several vandalism incidents, possibly arson, on the university campus on Sunday.

“University police are aggressively pursuing all leads in this investigation,” police said in a bulletin to the university community. Police said the acts happened at several spots around campus.

Police did not provide details of the incidents or how many were counted, but a student said in a social media post on Reddit they heard reports of fire and broken windows around 7 p.m. while working in the library that night.

One person reported seeing a shed on fire near Hornet Stadium and used a garden hose to fight it until firefighters arrived.

Police included surveillance photos of a man they suspect committed the crimes. The photo shows a man with blonde hair wearing camouflage pants, boots, a light-colored hoodie and blue vest.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-278-6000 or police@csus.edu.