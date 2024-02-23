Get help on issues such as Social Security, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs

JACKSON TWP. − Ohio’s 13th Congressional District Office will hold Congress In Our Community from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Community Branch Library, 7487 Fulton Dr. NW.

Constituents can receive help from Rep. Emilia Sykes' team on a variety of federal issues such as Social Security, Veterans Affairs, IRS and tax assistance, Medicaid and passports in their local communities.

There will be no formal presentation and Sykes won't attend. The office hours are one-on-one visits between members of the district staff and constituents, according to Sykes' office.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the shortened link http://tinyurl.com/2n3dy63s. RSVP is not required to attend, but it will help the team help you by preparing the information and resources you need.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Congress In Our Community event offers help on federal issues