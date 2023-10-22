'Help me, I've been shot': Tempe police make arrest in fatal shooting near ASU

Tempe police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting near Arizona State University early Monday.

Police arrested 33-year-old Quentin Dooley on Wednesday for the second-degree murder of an unidentified victim who was shot in the chest in Tempe near Seventh Street and Mill Avenue, just next to ASU's campus.

Police said Dooley was involved in a “beef” with the victim and said they possess security camera footage to prove he was responsible for the murder.

On Monday at around 6 a.m., Tempe Police Department received a 911 call from a security guard who just got off work and was riding his bicycle when he heard a gunshot.

Police said in court documents that the victim told the security guard, “Help me, I’ve been shot.”

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a hospital where he later died.

Court documents revealed police who investigated the scene of the crime found a fired 9 mm bullet cartridge and several small blue pills consistent with fentanyl.

An eyewitness and security cameras located a suspect fleeing the scene of the crime immediately after the gunshots were reported.

Police traced the path of the suspect and found a wallet on the ground with a Georgia ID that belonged to Dooley.

Tempe police found body camera footage from one of their own officers near Fifth Street and College Avenue that showed a man matching the description and clothing of the suspect.

Court documents state that as the suspect approached the officer, he told the officer he was going to the light rail stop and put his hands on top of his head, which the police never asked him to do.

The officer did not have any more interaction with the suspect.

With the wallet of Dooley found at the scene of the crime, police identified him as a suspect. Police described him as homeless in court documents.

Police found that Dooley was a felon on probation for armed robbery in Georgia.

Investigators also found the victim’s girlfriend, who was in custody in a jail after she was arrested for a warrant on Oct. 13, the last day she saw the victim alive.

When shown a photo of Dooley, she said she knew him as “Kane,” and had seen him with the victim as recently as a week and a half ago at a Tempe park. She said Dooley and the victim had existing "beefs."

Court documents show that police arrested Dooley on Wednesday near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street in south-central Phoenix. Dooley was armed with a 9 mm handgun at the time of arrest, the same caliber of casing found at the crime scene, police said.

Police said Dooley gave conflicting reports, first telling them he didn’t know how the victim was shot, and later that he and the victim were trying to find drugs to buy and that an unknown person shot the victim.

Dooley said he ran away because he was scared, police said.

