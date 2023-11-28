How you can help a Kohler native bring holiday gifts to hundreds of foster kids in the area

Kendra and Avaya Conard with some of the presents that will be delivered to foster children throughout the county.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Kohler native is seeking the community’s help to give 200 kids in foster care gifts this holiday season.

Kendra Conard is organizing the only annual Christmas gift drive with Sheboygan County Health and Human Services’ foster care services for its seventh year.

Conard had an early experience of helping a foster kid. When she was young, she'd go with her sisters and father gift shopping for a boy in foster care who'd visit her father at Piggly Wiggly where he worked. The boy looked up to Conard’s father, and the family bonded with him. They also took him to dinner and the movies.

"It’s a sight I'll never forget," Conard told the Sheboygan Press in 2018 about seeing how happy the boy was at those times.

Conard started the gift drive after reaching out to the foster care coordinator seven years ago. She was looking for a way to support more families, after helping a single mother of three children she connected with on Facebook get Christmas presents.

The foster care coordinator told her there were 300 kids in foster care who were in need during Christmas.

“I'm like, ‘I know, that's crazy, but I think I can make it happen,’” Conard said. "With the grace of God, we somehow did, and we did it in less than a month. We got all the kids’ wishes, all their presents and even more and delivered in time for Christmas.”

"It's just been so crazy, and a fun, wild ride ever since,” she continued.

Case workers ask the children what they want for Christmas, and Conard makes a list. She then assigns a number to each child. The children are staying in in-home or out-of-home foster care, which means they live in certified foster homes or with relatives or someone they know. Conard said she ensures gifts that aren’t picked out or turned in are accounted for.

Several gifts for foster kids sit in holiday bags at the back of a store.

Over the years, Conard has worked with foster care coordinators and community partners to give hundreds of kids gifts and essentials like blankets and socks during the holiday season. Old Wisconsin and radio station staff at Midwest Communications are frequent sponsors. She also receives help from the Rotary Club, her father and other community members.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and these kids don't have their own parents, and I can't imagine the pain that they must go through,” Conard said. “As a community, we all can step up and work together to make sure that these kids feel loved, and they know they're not left behind.”

She said kids experiencing poverty may ask for expensive gifts like a PlayStation gaming system and Nike shoes. One group of kids she learned was living in a car and showering at gas stations.

“They had literally nothing,” Conard said.

Fundraising for EMS workers: Sheboygan South student plans event for EMS workers for their help after loss of her father and grandfather

In 2018, more than 300 kids were also given the gift of experience with passes to the movie theater, mini golf and waterpark at Blue Harbor Resort.

Conard said they also gave kids backpacks with toiletries and Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce cash in 2021. The effort was supported by several companies: 4 Imprint donated 500 backpacks, Local Press Eatery raised $1,4000 by hosting a hot chocolate bar fundraiser and matching donations, Cedar Valley Cheese collected and matched donations and GT Graphics donated fliers.

Conard has continued the gift drive since moving to Florida in 2020, more than 1,000 miles from Sheboygan. She overcame challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic by buying gift cards to local restaurants and working with All Star Super Storage in Plymouth for contactless drop-offs.

She said it was difficult to ensure consistent communication when Florida was hit by Hurricane Ian last year. Conard lost Internet and service, but still managed to get all the gifts out with community support.

“There's no way I could stop doing it because these kids and families look forward to it,” Conard said. “Just the impact that it's made on the Health and Human Services, the Foster Care Coordinator and all those caseworkers and all the kids. I can't stop.”

Avaya Conard smiles while holding Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce cash, which was given to foster children and families in winter 2021.

Conard’s daughter Avaya, 10, has been her “little helper” with the gift drive since the beginning, whether organizing or delivering gifts when they still lived in the area.

“It was a really great teaching moment for her to understand there's a lot of kids that don't have a lot of things, and she's just really been a huge part of the gift drive,” Conard said. “She loves giving and loves giving back. I love her big heart.”

Sheboygan kids still need wishes granted

Conard estimates the gift drive will support about 200 kids this year. Kids who need sponsorship can be found on the wish list at https://tinyurl.com/4arjxkf3.

Fundraiser starting Nov. 28 will support gift drive

Local Press Eatery, 502 S. Eighth St., will host a hot chocolate bar fundraiser Nov. 28-30. Funds will be put toward a child’s gift or experience pass.

Additionally, those who contribute to the gift drive will receive a 20% off coupon for TLC Casuals, 635 Riverfront Drive, in Sheboygan, who Conard is partnering with. The coupons are valid through Dec. 8.

Learn about Sugar Twist Trinkets: Toys, trinkets and treats — how this Sheboygan pop-up shop hopes to spark your inner child this holiday season

Deliver gifts to Sheboygan shop by Dec. 8

Deliver unwrapped gifts in gift bags with the children’s numbers attached. Gifts and donations can be dropped off or mailed to TLC Casuals by Dec. 8, if possible. Gifts will be accepted through Dec. 25.

Donations can be made to Sheboygan County Health and Human Services via check. Write “Foster Care” in the memo line and send to the department at 1011 N. Eighth St. in Sheboygan.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: How to support annual foster kids Christmas gift drive in Sheboygan