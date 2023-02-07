How to help Kyiv go on a drone offensive

Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate
9
Ryan Brobst
·5 min read

Russia and Iran are planning to build a factory within Russia to produce thousands of Shahed-136 drones, which Moscow will use to continue its campaign to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. While the U.S. and its allies have provided Ukraine with air defense systems, Washington should also help Kyiv flip the script on Russia.

The key is to develop, mass-produce, and transfer Shahed-like drones to Ukrainian forces, enabling them to overwhelm and strike Russian targets in occupied Ukraine at the scale and frequency required to help defeat the invasion.

The Shahed-136 is an Iranian-developed suicide drone that Tehran transferred to Russia, along with its smaller cousin, the Shahed-131. It is a propeller-driven, carbon-fiber airframe that typically relies on satellite guidance, can carry a warhead of up to 40kg, and has a range of around 1000 kilometers. Most of its components are Western-made, commercially available, and not particularly complex, keeping production costs low, reportedly $20,000 to $30,000 per drone.

Perhaps due to this simplicity, Western militaries have mostly overlooked such systems — but that is a mistake.

Essentially a propeller-driven cruise missile, the Shahed-136 serves a similar role as Tomahawk cruise missiles, primarily striking operational or strategic targets from standoff distance. While Tomahawks have superior range, speed, and warhead size, they cost up to $2 million each, roughly 100 times more than a Shahed. Using massed attacks of low cost Shaheds in conjunction with cruise missiles, Russia has overwhelmed Ukrainian air defenses and forced Ukraine to expend scarce interceptor missiles..

Russia has used Shaheds to strike bridges, fuel-storage facilities, and even frontline targets, but they have likely done the most damage by striking electrical sub-stations. While Ukraine is reportedly downing between half to three-fourths of incoming Shaheds, many still get through. Reportedly, Moscow is seekingto secure hundreds or even thousands more.

While the United States is bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses, defense alone is insufficient. Kyiv needs a Shahed-like capability to strike Russian military targets well behind the frontlines, especially bases in Crimea, which are mostly outside the range of the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb.

With such drones, Ukraine could attack targets such as ports, airbases, and supply nodesbeyond the range of its currently fielded weapons. Examples include Sevastopol Naval Base, the port of Berdyansk, Russia’s logistics hubs in Luhansk and Dzhankoi, and the Saki, Belbek, and Gvardeyskoye airbases in Crimea. Hitting these targets would diminish Russian combat power, disrupt command and control, impede logistics, and force the redeployment of finite air defense assets. Put simply, it’ll help Ukraine win the war faster.

Indeed, Ukraine has already conducted sporadic drone strikes on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea and elsewhere using what appear to be long-range suicide drones. The Ukrainian military has attacked Sevastopol naval base and Belbek airbase in Crimea several times, and strikes on the Engels-2 and Dyagilevo airbases damaged multiple aircraft. While Kyiv lacks enough drones for a major air campaign, these operations provide proof of concept and should be scaled up dramatically.

Unfortunately, the U.S. military does not appear to field systems, at least in large quantities, directly analogous to the Shahed-136. Washington has provided Kyiv with the Switchblade-300 loitering munition and plans to send the larger Switchblade-600, but these systems have much smaller warheads and shorter ranges. The Gray Eagle, a system U.S. senators are pushing the Biden administration to provide, is roughly similar to the Turkish TB-2, which Russian air defenses have rendered largely ineffective as a strike platform since early in the war. Details of the Phoenix Ghost program are scarce, but if it were providing Ukraine the ability to conduct an extensive air campaign behind Russian lines, that fact would be readily visible in open sources.

Kyiv is working on building its own answer to the Shahed-136, but Ukraine’s defense industry has limited capacity, thanks in part to Russian attacks on factories. In fact, the CEO of a Ukrainian drone company said in October that only 20 percent of the military’s demand for drones had been met. Kyiv continues to lose drones in battle, so the shortage almost certainly persists.

However, the United States has the necessary industrial capacity to fill this gap. If industry avoids the dual pitfalls of overengineering and low production rates that have bedeviled many recent procurement programs, Ukraine could receive large quantities of drones in short order.

Iran builds Shaheds from commercially available components to simplify design, accelerate production, and reduce costs — and U.S. industry should do the same. While sophisticated seekers, guidance systems, and engines would improve the functionality of the drones, what Ukraine needs is a “good enough” solution delivered quickly at scale, not an exquisite solution delivered after the war ends.

Iranian factories have a production rate of 150 Shahed-136s per month, according to a Ukrainian military-affiliated source. But Ukraine needs thousands of similar weapons. If Washington moves quickly and keeps the design simple, it should be able to meet this need, enabling Ukraine to use masses of drones in each attack, compared to Russia’s current rate of only two or three dozen per salvo.

As the United States rediscovers its role as the arsenal of democracy, the Biden administration should provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs now, not look for optimal solutions that will take years to develop. Necessity is the mother of invention, and what Kyiv needs now is a way to strike Russian forces throughout occupied Ukraine with large quantities of relatively inexpensive munitions. That’s exactly what a mass-produced U.S. version of the Shahed-136 would provide.

Ryan Brobst is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Recommended Stories

  • South Sudan country profile

    Provides an overview of South Sudan, including key dates and facts about this African country.

  • The real Brexit prize – that the UK has regained its democracy – is starting to pay dividends

    Among inside-the-box commentators it is currently fashionable to claim that it is nowadays a no brainer that Brexit was a mistake. It is not hard to suspect that the ultimate purpose behind this claim is to ready voters for a return to closer EU ties. Trash talking of both UK achievements and UK prospects play a key part of the push. So does the pretend notion that things are a lot peachier elsewhere. Inside-the-box modelers line up to provide supposed evidence immediately trumped up into “break

  • Russia's Sechin says Europe no longer sets Urals price

    BENGALURU, India (Reuters) -Europe will no longer set the reference price for Russia's flagship Urals crude, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia's oil major Rosneft said on Monday, now Asia has emerged at the largest buyer of Russian oil since the West placed it under sanctions. Around 70% of January-loading cargoes of Russian Urals oil is destined to India, according to traders' preliminary data and Reuters calculations. At the same time, Russia has become the largest supplier of oil to India, replacing Iraq.

  • Player grades: Cam Thomas scores 47 in 124-116 loss to the Clippers

    Here are your Nets player grades for Monday's 124-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Shark attacks and bites dropped again in 2022. Experts explain why.

    The International Shark Attack File says fatal shark attacks and shark bites dropped worldwide in 2022. Experts explain why this might be.

  • Live Updates | Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

    A frantic race was underway Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day passed 5,000. The toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts — despite international assistance. Here's the latest on the aftermath of Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria.

  • China's globalizing startups could be a boon to US cloud giants

    After quarters of rapid growth fueled by remote work, the cloud market is cooling down as businesses look for ways to curb cloud spending in post-COVID times and an uncertain economy. There is a silver lining -- U.S. cloud giants are getting business from Chinese internet firms that are looking to set up shop overseas. China's tech companies have been expanding abroad for decades, but many feel a new urgency to venture out amid growing competition and compliance risks at home (which you can read about in detail here, here, and here).

  • Cracking down on illegal pot dispensaries in NYC

    Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will join law enforcement officials to address the issue.

  • Kremlin orders to inspect and renovate bomb shelters across Russia

    The Russian authorities have ordered the inspection and repair of bomb shelters throughout the country on the background of the war in Ukraine. The inspections are taking place even in the most remote oblasts of the Russian Federation.

  • Ukraine news – live: Zelensky replaces defence minister over scandal in wartime reshuffle

    Reznikov’s ministry accused of making wartime purchases of military rations at inflated prices

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloo

  • India plans to promote green tourism during G20 presidency

    India plans to promote green tourism, open up to 50 new tourism destinations, and launch a publicity campaign in overseas markets during its presidency of the G20 this year, officials said. India will host more than 200 G20 meetings at over 50 locations during the year, including key tourist attractions in Rajasthan, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir regions, as well as near the archaeological site of Dholavira in Gujarat and other historical monuments, officials said.

  • French, German ministers to tackle green subsidies with US

    The French and German economy ministers, Bruno Le Maire and Robert Habeck, kick off high-stakes talks with US officials Tuesday to underscore European concerns over President Joe Biden's ambitious climate action plan.For now, negotiations are proceeding under the European Commission's leadership, and Habeck believes that he and Le Maire can contribute to finding new solutions.

  • 'Ultra-patriots' may try to overthrow Putin because of his army's failures in Ukraine, says Russian MP

    Oleg Matveychev said supporters of Putin's invasion of Ukraine are actually his biggest threat, because they are unhappy with its progress.

  • Woodpecker Stores 700 Lbs. of Acorns in Walls of California Home: 'Bit of a Hoarder'

    The exterminator who discovered the bird's "unreal" haul noted that he'd "never came across something like this"

  • Former Rhode Island mayor launches White House bid

    Republican Steve Laffey, the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, on his 2024 presidential bid and what he hopes to accomplish.

  • Russia 'Unlikely' To Build Up Forces Needed To Affect Ukraine War Outcome Soon, UK Says

    Vladimir Putin's troops are only gaining a few hundred meters of territory a week, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

  • Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say

    At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.

  • Reverend Al Sharpton defends Meghan Markle

    Civil rights activist, Rev. Al Sharpton, defends Meghan Markle saying she was turned into "a symbol" but that it was "not of her own making". Credit: GMB Via Twitter / 'Good Morning Britain / ITV

  • Bears expected to be active pursuing offensive linemen in free agency

    The Bears need to shore up the offensive line, so it's no surprise Ryan Poles is expected to be active targeting O-line in free agency.