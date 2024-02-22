'Help lift families out of poverty': Nebraska lawmaker proposes $1,000 child tax credit
Under Sen. Danielle Conrad's bill, married filers making less than $110,000 per year would be eligible for a $1,000 tax credit per young child.
Under Sen. Danielle Conrad's bill, married filers making less than $110,000 per year would be eligible for a $1,000 tax credit per young child.
A woman uploaded 52 videos outlining her marriage to a "pathological liar." How did she capture the attention span of millions of TikTok viewers? And why did some of them decide to get involved?
TikTok's latest viral superstar is Reesa Teesa, a Georgia woman who posted 50 videos -- just under 10 minutes long apiece -- chronicling her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. "The series, 'who the f--- did I marry,' is not something that you have to sit down and hold your phone and watch," Reesa said in a TikTok on Wednesday.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian reported fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that struggling consumers are using BNPL for everyday purchases, which could add to their debt.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
More than 1 million fewer people tuned in on Monday than did for the Monday broadcast four years ago.
The Hall of Fame forward added during the All-Star Game broadcast that Durant is a follower.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
These rugged tumblers are a compact alternative to a certain other buzzy brand, shoppers say.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
After sorting through dozens of options, here are our picks for the best Chase credit cards.
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
Beyoncé's unreleased song is trending on the platform, but some posts have had the music removed.
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is set to be a free agent after this season.
The 2025 Mazda CX-70 pricing has been announced, and the MSRP lines up exactly with the corresponding trim levels on CX-90, but with fewer trims.
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Remove vacuuming from your to-do list this spring cleaning season with an iRobot Roomba s9+, currently 40% off at Amazon.