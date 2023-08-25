Help Light the Night in support of Houston families facing cancer
Hermann Square Park in Houston and Tom Green Park in The Woodlands will become illuminated as dusk sets in during Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night events this fall.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Accessory maker GuliKit has created a dock for Steam Deck, Nintendo switch ROG Ally and similar handheld devices that looks like a Super Nintendo. It should be available next month.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's the latest relationship test TikTok is talking about.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
The Federal Reserve has been "attentive" to the stronger-than-expected economic data and it could bring more interest rate hikes.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 210,600 sleeping beauties.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision for a drive-in diner and movie theater is getting one step closer to becoming a reality.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit is here, designed for going out there. It's not priced yet, but will be on display at Overland Expo Mountain West.
Fed Chair Jay Powell reiterated his message that the Fed will keep monetary policy tight until the Fed brings inflation back to its 2% target.
Byju's, the edtech giant and India's most valuable startup, has fixed a server-side misconfiguration that was exposing sensitive data of its students. The Indian startup exposed some students' names, phone numbers, addresses and email IDs. The exposed data also included loan details such as payouts, links to scanned documents and transactional information related to some students.
The U.S. had never ranked worse than second in the FIFA world rankings.
Visual effects artists reveal the secret of translating the iconic video game's scariest zombies to the Emmy-nominated HBO series.
The 38-year-old model has spent over two decades working to change the industry.