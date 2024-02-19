Can you help find missing York Township man?

York County Regional Police are looking for Dametrix Massiah, 30, who walked off on Friday, Feb. 16 after an argument at his home York Township, according to a news release.

Massiah has no phone and most likely little to no money, and he has not taken take his medications, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-741-1259, the 911 system or leave a tip on ycrpd.org. tipsters may remain anonymous.

Dametrix Massiah, 30, of York Township was reported missing by police.

