'Will you help me find my mommy?' Edmond children left at wrong stop ask for help in video

An Edmond couple's experience has gone viral after a doorbell camera video showed their two 5-year-olds wandering a neighborhood for an hour after they were dropped off at the wrong stop this week.

In a viral TikTok video, Kelly Mulholland said her son and her boyfriend Jonathan Vanderlois' daughter were supposed to get off at a bus stop together Monday afternoon.

The bus showed up at the stop at Napa Valley Road and Bristol Park Boulevard an hour late and without the children.

"My literal worst nightmare happened," she said in the video posted Tuesday in two parts.

More: School is back in session in Oklahoma. That comes with changes, challenges, and emotions

She asked the driver where the kindergarteners were dropped off, and when the driver didn't recall, she said in the video, another child on the bus told her they'd gotten off at the previous stop.

Mulholland looked around at the previous location while Vanderlois headed to the children's school, Charles Haskell Elementary.

Eventually, a neighbor drove up to Mulholland and asked if she was searching for two kids. Mulholland said in the video that the neighbor's Ring doorbell responded to the children knocking on his door.

An Edmond couple's experience has gone viral after a doorbell camera video showed their two five-year-olds wandering a neighborhood for an hour after they were dropped off at the wrong stop on Monday.

The viral video Mulholland posted includes a clip of her son crying and asking, "Will you help me find my mommy?"

Mulholland and a group of neighbors began knocking on doors around the area, she said in the video, and eventually found the children a few houses down from where the Ring doorbell picked them up.

"I am so incredibly proud of these kids," she said in the video. "They would alternate ringing doorbells. One would go up and one would stay on the sidewalk to keep watch."

More: Ryan Walters labels Oklahoma librarian's video an example of 'woke agenda' in Twitter firestorm

"I'm not sharing this to scare anybody, but I think this is a cautionary tale," Mulholland said. "You need to teach your kids what to do if it happens."

What is the drop-off policy for young students in Edmond?

The Edmond school district's policy is for bus drivers to only drop off students when a parent is present, and young students either have a wristband or a tag on their backpack identifying their bus.

According to the district, Edmond schoolbus drivers have received updated printouts of which students get off at each stop and have been reminded to individually check each student as they exit the bus.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Viral TikTok shows Oklahoma 5-year-olds dropped off at wrong stop