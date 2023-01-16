Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses

On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in.

"I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"

Making beds, bussing tables and offering hands-on support to the hotel managers and employees at the 24 properties his company owns, plus the 75 others it manages — like the Holiday Inn Express off Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County — are Gautam's most important executive duties these days.

"The people staying at our hotels demand 100% service. They are paying for it," said Gautam, who was well into another 19-hour day before a drive back to Central Florida. "The rooms have to be clean. They have to be ready."

Gautam's plight speaks to a serious strain on the Sunshine State's largest industry — tourists are coming back, but the industry's workers are not.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Boynton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

VisitFlorida announced Dec. 27 that Florida drew 32.5 million tourists in the third quarter of this year. The state's travel promotion agency said that that total marked the "first time overall visitation has exceeded pre-pandemic levels" over a three-month period.

But while Florida is again the world's premiere travel destination, the labor it depends on has gone elsewhere.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has reported that, nationally, 20% of leisure and hospitality jobs — or 3.5 million in total — were lost to the pandemic and had yet to return as of earlier this year. The organization projected U.S. hotels would likely end 2021 down 500,000 "direct jobs."

Thanks to its beaches, theme parks and other coveted attractions, Florida has a disproportionately higher number of leisure and hospitality businesses, including hotels and restaurants, and employers here say the worker shortage is inflicting a higher level of pain.

While the monthly jobless rate continues to drop, the gap between the growing number of available jobs and the shrinking pool of unemployed people available to fill them is widening.

Gautam said his company is down 50% from the pre-pandemic staffing of 4,500 — a number that would still be inadequate to handle the growth in business he is experiencing.

Advocates: Immigration crackdown has aggravated American worker shortage

Now, business groups like AHLA and the American Business Immigration Coalition, of which Gautam is a member, say the answer is more immigration, not less.

In a statement on its website, the hotel group said: "We have always been a major employer of immigrants, and we also rely on legal guest worker programs to augment our workforce. We believe that the United States can have both an effective and welcoming legal immigration process that enables hotels and other businesses to meet our workforce needs, while also protecting our national security."

Officials at ABIC blame, at least in part, the shallow labor pool for industries like tourism and agriculture on restrictive immigration policies, especially those of the Trump administration.

"We see a huge connection," said Rebecca Shi, the coalition's executive director. "Since the pandemic, and the crackdown of the last four years, the worker shortage has gotten worse."

The restraints on immigration were not simply relegated to border security and control. They also reflected a profound change in just who the United States wanted to welcome as new Americans. Specifically,people with professions, degrees and talents would be favored rather than Horatio Alger types.

"It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system — one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country," former President Trump said in his 2018 State of the Union speech.

The change in policy direction was an error, Shi and others now say, and the monthly unemployment reports speak to the consequences for industries that depend on low-skilled immigrants willing to work their way to a better life in America.

Unemployment drops but there's a gap creating a headache for businesses

In fact, while the monthly jobless rate continues to drop, the gap between the growing number of available jobs and the shrinking pool of unemployed people available to fill them is widening, not narrowing.

Florida's jobless rate is back under 4%, the threshold economists have long said constitutes full employment.

In Southwest Florida, the monthly unemployment survey reported a 3.3% unemployment rate for the Sarasota-Manatee County area in November. The labor force increased by 8.1% to 388,327 people, and there were just 12,658 unemployed residents.

Palm Beach County, where CEO Gautam was making beds and cleaning rooms on Monday, reported a new low in November for unemployment in the post-coronavirus business shutdown era — 3.5%, down from 4% in October.

The telltale numbers, however, were 39,258 job openings versus 26,537 unemployed people. A gap of 12,721 that was almost twice the hole from the prior month. Meaning the worker shortage grew worse even as more people rejoined the workforce.

While unemployment is dropping lower in Florida, tourism-related businesses such as hotels and restaurants are having a difficult time filling openings.

"It's no surprise why that gap keeps growing," Shi said.

Not only are there millions of undocumented workers "in the shadows," Shi said, but a pivotal foreign visa program also has been restrained. As a result, the "demand is super high" for workers. And if a business has a capable worker it wants to promote, that's a no-go if that person is undocumented.

Shi said she has spoken with Orlando hoteliers who tell her they have 1,000 unfilled positions. A lot of those openings, Shi said, are ones usually filled by immigrants because they are the positions that established U.S. citizens and residents historically have not wanted to accept.

Increasing work permits for legal immigrant workers, and resolving the limbo of undocumented workers, Shi insists could help fill many of the 11 million U.S. jobs ABIC said are unfilled right now in construction, healthcare, hospitality, and other service industries.

Besides improving customer service at these locations, Shi said, immigration reform would also alleviate the spike in inflation that is at least partly driven by rising labor costs as desperate employers offer higher wages, pricey benefits and costly perks to lure employees.

And that crisis at the border, Shi said, is more fallout. If the United States had a functional immigration system to allow low-skilled labor to come to America, people would not be crashing the border to "try to game" the asylum system.

"We have people at the border literally wanting to come and work but we don't have a legal system to connect them with employers," she said.

Is immigration reform a long-term answer for employers who need help?

Gautam, who is an ABIC member, said he supports immigration reform but is skeptical it would provide the immediate relief he needs.

Yes, he said that he has hired immigrants from Venezuela and Costa Rica and they have been "some of the hardest workers" that he has ever employed. He also said that his company, in the past, has had internship-like programs that have successfully trained employees.

The downside is that those are long-term solutions and he needs workers now — right now. He would rather the Biden administration and states end unemployment subsidies to force even more people back into the workforce.

Even with Florida's relatively low 3.6% unemployment rate there are still close to 500,000 jobless residents, as of November, who could fill some of the demand for workers.

"It's not just us. It's everybody," said Gautam. "We are in bad shape. We need help and we need it now."

Economists have debunked the belief that unemployment benefits have dissuaded workers from returning to the job market, citing other factors such as lack of childcare stemming from school attendance disruptions and COVID health risks.

In Palm Beach County, CareerSource officials also say national trends, like accelerated Baby Boomer retirements and a shrunken working-age population owing to low birth rates in recent decades, are impacting the region's employment base.

Regardless, the result is the same: Employers are hurting for workers to meet demand for products and services, and healthy immigration flows could help.

Restaurateur Burt Rapoport said immigrant labor is vital to filling key jobs at his eateries, such as dishwashers. He is having some success hiring immigrant Haitians at Rapoport's Restaurant Group, which owns Deck 84, Pagoda Kitchen, Max's Grille and Prezzo eateries.

Rapoport said his company for years has used the E-Verify system to confirm the legal eligibility of job applicants. Now, at a time when restaurants already are struggling to find workers, "there are not many dishwashers out there that are legal and have the paperwork," Rapaport said.

The demand for dishwashers has gone up considerably during the past couple of years as new eateries throughout the county have opened. That's driving up the wage for dishwashers, who used to be paid about $10 an hour and now can fetch $15, Rapoport said.

Still, some people aren't interested in working as a restaurant dishwasher because they can get jobs at Amazon warehouses or in construction, "making a lot more money, and the hours are more convenient," Rapoport said.

But for other immigrants, working as a dishwasher still has its perks.

"The jobs are available, and they get fed," Rapoport said.

Restaurateur counsels kindness, and patience

Rocco Mangel, an owner of the popular Rocco's Tacos eateries, said his biggest hiring issue these days is finding staff willing or able to work amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

In some cases, staffing is thin because some employees have caught the virus.

The situation is so volatile, Mangel said he's placed signs in his restaurants explaining the staffing shortage. The signs ask customers to be patient and kind to the staffers who are working.

"It's very hard to successfully run a busy restaurant company these days," Mangel said. "Instead of having 10 waiters, we might have five. So be kind, be courteous. We're doing the best we can."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses