Help NV continue its work reporting on the Russian invasion
Dozens of our reporters and editors have written news for the website while sheltering from Russian airstrikes, sharing it all on social media, while others broadcast non-stop for Radio NV. Now millions of people all over Ukraine and abroad are reading and listening to us. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Poland, and other countries are reading the English version of the website. For many of them, we have become one of the main sources of information about the war.
At the same time, ad revenues, which are the main source of funding for media in Ukraine, have now collapsed, and it’s getting harder for us to do our job.
We are urging international donors and foreign organizations to support our work and help us continue providing up-to-date and unbiased information about the war.
