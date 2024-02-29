‘We do it to help out our other community members’: East Texas Fire departments assist locals in Panhandle

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas fire departments are showing their support and doing their part to stop the ongoing Panhandle wildfires.

“They have evacuated whole communities,” Eric Greaser, Smith County Emergency Services District 2 fire chief, said. “They have towns that have been burned over now.”

Local fire chiefs told KETK that it is their duty to be on standby for potential disasters.

“We do it to help out our other community members in other parts of the state,” Ryan Watson, Assistant Fire Chief for the Lufkin Fire Department, said.

Over the last 36 hours, fire departments in Smith County, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Texarkana, heard an outcry of several requests from the state, asking for more fire equipment along with manpower.

“Fire spread is enormous, and the conditions have been very difficult to contain,” Greaser said.

Several trucks are in the panhandle and equipped with the most experienced personnel in dealing with wildfires, according to Greaser.

“The apparatus that we sent yesterday morning with two on board, they checked in on the fire yesterday afternoon and they worked the fire all night,” Greaser said.

Once crews get there, they are assigned in teams and put in a specific region of the fire and focus on working that area.

“Whether that is neighborhood structure protection or a direct fire attack,” Greaser said.

He said 10 firefighters from Smith County Emergency Services District 2 will be there assisting other departments and expected to be there for at least two weeks.

“At the end of that 14 days, we make a tactical decision as to whether they’re going to be demobilized soon or we should replace them with a replacement staff,” Greaser adds.

Greaser said the main goal is to get this over with.

“Right now, were just focused on suppressing the fire and getting the forward progress of this stopped.”

Greaser said that he wants people around East Texas to do their part to prevent wildfires like this from happening.

He said crews are hoping for some rain to assist them to get these fires under control.

