Help over-50s set up business to boost economy, MPs say

Work and Pensions Committee chair Stephen Timms says helping older people start their own businesses is an ‘ideal way’ to get them back into work - Clive Gee/PA

Older people who are out of work should be given support to start their own businesses, MPs have said.

A report by the Work and Pensions Select Committee has suggested a self-employment support programme could help reduce the level of economic inactivity in people over 50, as well as disabled people.

The scheme, if implemented, would replace the Enterprise Allowance scheme, which paid out to entrepreneurs first setting up on their own and closed in January 2022. As many as 161,000 businesses were set up under the previous scheme, of which more than 31,000 were started by people aged over 50.

MP Stephen Timms, chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, said that providing support for older people to start their own businesses was an “ideal way” to help them back into work.

“There are quite a lot of advantages to being self-employed, particularly for older people and people with health difficulties, because the flexibility that it allows can be a real boon,” he said.

“There are certainly risks that come with starting a business, that’s one of the justifications for government support,” he added. “But we know from survey evidence that many want to be in work, and we think this is the ideal way to support them. People are up for a bit of a challenge, they’re willing to give it a go.”

The number of older people in work climbed steadily in the 10 years leading up to the pandemic, with employment levels in this age bracket reaching their highest in January 2022.

However, unemployment in the over-50s age group has risen since lockdowns began. More than 3.47 million people over 50 are now classed as economically inactive, meaning that they are neither working nor actively looking for a job.

Peter Murphy, of charity Wise Age, said that self-employment can be a good option for older people who want to get back to work due to the prejudice faced by many who are trying to find work.

“The problem isn’t getting us off the golf course and back to work, the problem is ageism at every level of the recruitment sector,” he said.

“There are lots of unhelpful myths — people say things like you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, or joke that we can’t turn on a computer. When people keep getting passed over and not even reaching the interview stage they start to believe those myths themselves.

“The axeing of the previous enterprise allowance scheme was a real blow. Setting up your own business isn’t an easy option, but it does get people past that barrier of unconscious bias,” he added.

Luke Price, senior researcher at the Centre for Ageing Better, a charitable foundation, welcomed the select committee’s recommendations.

“Current approaches are not making enough progress and it is clear we need more tailored employment support to allow older workers to fulfil their potential,” he said.

“There is abundant evidence showing that ageism in the workplace and a lack of flexible work opportunities are major barriers to older workers fully participating in the labour market.

“Breaking down these barriers would allow everyone to feel the full benefit of a multigenerational workforce.”

