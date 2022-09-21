How to help Pakistan as it struggles with relentless flooding

Karen Garcia
·4 min read
People navigate through flooded roads after heavy monsoon rains, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
People navigate flooded roads after heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 24. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June. (Pervez Masih / Associated Press)

The wettest August in Pakistan since 1961 has killed 1,300 people and washed away thousands of homes, displacing more than 33 million people.

The incessant rainfall in the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan has submerged whole communities, and the threat of cholera, dengue and other waterborne diseases looms.

Local, national and international organizations are aiding the country, including UNICEF, which said relief and rescue operations remain "extremely hard to carry out" because "many communities are still cut off by floodwater." It says it has been working closely with the government and other partners to get children in the affected areas the critical support they need as soon as possible.

In addition to UNICEF, here are some of the local, national and international efforts looking for your help to support the flooding victims in Pakistan.

The Citizens Foundation — Young Professionals Los Angeles

What it does: The Citizens Foundation's Los Angeles chapter is made up of social workers, philanthropists and community activists trying to make a difference in the lives of young children through education. The chapter is part of a larger organization that funds schools and educational programs for underprivileged children in Pakistan.

How you can help: TCF school communities in Baluchistan and Sindh have been overwhelmed by the flooding, and other areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab are at risk. Many of the schools in those areas are flooded or serving as refuge for displaced families. The organization has created the TCF Flood Relief Appeal to help address immediate needs and fund repairs in the future. You can make a one-time or monthly monetary donation on the group's website.

Direct Relief

What it does: The Santa Barbara-based nongovernmental nonprofit mobilizes essential medicines, supplies and equipment to aid disaster victims around the world.

How you can help: In August, Direct Relief prepared a 23-pallet shipment containing chronic care medications, trauma supplies, hygiene kits, anti-seizure medications, personal protective equipment and prenatal vitamins to Pakistan. The supplies will be distributed to public health facilities providing care to 33 million people that were affected by widespread flooding. You can support the organization's efforts by making a one-time or monthly monetary donation.

Islamic Relief USA

What it does: Islamic Relief USA spearheads relief efforts and collaborates with other aid groups to deliver humanitarian assistance faster and more efficiently.

How you can help: In the coming year, Islamic Relief plans to help rebuild Pakistan by reconstructing damaged homes and infrastructure, revitalizing the agricultural sector, establishing shelters for women and children and providing mental health services. It will also continue to support the country through food aid and cash assistance. To support these efforts you can make a one-time or monthly monetary donation.

Shahid Afridi Foundation

What it does: This nonprofit organization in Pakistan has chapters in the U.S., U.K., Australia and South Africa. Its mission is to spread education, healthcare services and access to water across Pakistan in order to empower underprivileged communities.

How you can help: Under the organization's Emergency Relief Response project, the group has provided support to those affected by flooding in Baluchistan and Sindh. As of Aug. 24, the organization has assisted 4,000 households. The funding goes toward providing people with nonperishable food, tents, clothes and other essentials. To support the emergency project, you can make a one-time or recurring monetary donation.

International Rescue Committee

What it does: Active in Pakistan since 1980, the International Rescue Committee recently launched an emergency response to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

How you can help: IRC's latest assessment shows people are in urgent need of food, drinking water, shelter and healthcare. The organization says that, according to everyone it surveyed, women and girls do not have access to menstrual hygiene products. IRC has been able to provide 50,000 women and girls with dignity and hygiene kits to meet this need. Since early July, it has also extended emergency supplies to nearly 950,000 people in Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. To support these efforts, IRC is accepting monetary donations.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • In hopeful sign, Pakistan says no new flood deaths in 3 days

    Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. Swelling waters have swept away villages, roads and bridges, and at one point inundated a third of Pakistan's territory. In the aftermath of the devastation, doctors and medical workers are battling the increase in waterborne diseases and other infections, and struggling to treat the sick and deliver medicines, food supplies and tents to people displaced by the floods.

  • Tehran governor accuses protesters of attacks, at least 22 arrested

    The governor of Tehran has accused protesters of attacking police and destroying public property during demonstrations ignited by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire," sparking nationwide anger and demonstrations in numerous areas, including the capital. Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said three people were killed there on Monday when security forces opened fire, revising down a previous tally of five dead.

  • Four-star Totino-Grace star Chatman announces he’ll attend Ohio State

    Four-star Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, the No. 1 basketball senior in Minnesota, announced he will attend Ohio State on Tuesday night. Chatman made his pick on 247Sports.com's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. CT. As the 31st-ranked player in the 2023 class by 247sports.com, Chatman's five finalists were Ohio State, Kansas, Xavier, Virginia, and the Gophers. He took official visits to Ohio ...

  • Green, Wade power Australia to victory over India in 1st T20

    Matthew Wade put on a spectacular finish to help Australia beat India by four wickets in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday. Wade reached 45 not out off 21 deliveries as Australia finished with 211-6 in 19.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Earlier, Cameron Green (61) smacked his maiden T20 half-century off only 26 balls.

  • Protests Erupt in Iran Over Woman’s Death, Three Killed

    (Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Iran’s capital and three were killed in the northwest province of Kurdistan, as security forces cracked down on the biggest public backlash against the country’s dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zu

  • Surfing in the California desert? Developer's plan sparks outrage over water use, drought

    A developer plans to build a large surfing pool in La Quinta. Critics argue it would require too much water as California grapples with drought.

  • Hong Kong Reaches Consensus on Ending Hotel Quarantine: SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and his officials have reached a consensus on ending mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals, the South China Morning Post reported.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, P

  • More than 1 million Kansans and Missourians eligible for student debt relief

    The program will offer up to $10,000 in debt relief to most borrowers and up to $20,000 in relief to Pell Grant recipients.

  • John Harbaugh: Never did you think we’d have that many balls thrown over our head

    The Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 35-14 after quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. At that point, it seemed unfathomable that the Dolphins would make the game competitive — let alone win it. But Miami scored three touchdowns to tie the game with 5:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. And then with 14 [more]

  • Family of cinematographer killed during filming sues USC, students

    The family of Peng Wang, a Chapman University student cinematographer, is accusing USC and two students of negligence.

  • Anger in China after bus taking people to Covid quarantine crashes, killing 27

    A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed before dawn Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said.

  • Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions

    The Queen's only daughter has had a visible role in all of her mother's funeral events, even making history as they and her brothers honored the late monarch during a week of public mourning

  • Is AppleCare+ Worth Buying for Your iPhone?

    Given the high costs of iPhones and repairs, it might be time to think about protecting your investmentBy Melanie PinolaWith starting prices of $999 and $1,099, Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 P...

  • ‘RRR’ Was Snubbed by the Indian Academy, but It’s Still an Oscar Contender

    S.S. Rajamouli's historical epic was an obvious choice for India's Oscar submission, but even without being the country's official pick, its awards season journey is just getting started.

  • Jon Hamm Just Proved He's a Big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Fan

    Mad Men alum Jon Hamm revealed he has an affinity for Real Housewives in a recent interview. Hear his thoughts on RHOBH star Erika Jayne's ongoing legal woes.

  • Why south India outperforms the north

    What are the consequences of southern India outperforming the rest of the country?

  • The Windows 11 2022 update is here, but should you care?

    Today, Microsoft will start rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, the operating system's first major revision, which brings better security, accessibility and a handful of gaming improvements.

  • Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared emotional at different points during Monday's events

  • Mom records ‘creepy’ man following her daughter through Walmart, is horrified when she looks him up online

    He disappeared the second he realized he was being recorded. Later, a quick search online would reveal his terrifying identity.

  • Georgia Mom Found Naked, Burned After Sending Chilling Message to Daughter

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Venmo“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”That was the chilling Venmo message Deborrah “Debbie” Collier sent her daughter around 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 10—along with approximately $2,300—before the 59-year-old left her Athens, Georgia home in a rented SUV and vanished. Less than 24 hours later, authorities would discover her body, nude and severely burned, in a ravine ab