How You Can Help The People Of Ukraine

Alicia Vrajlal
·3 min read
In this article:
HALLANDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 03: Anna Gavrlim stands with others to show support for Ukraine during the war against Russia on March 03, 2022 in Hallandale, Florida. Organizers held the rally to condemn the actions of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The world has watched on with outrage and horror as the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold. Last week, Russian forces invaded the sovereign eastern European nation, resulting in thousands of civilian and military casualties and a devastating refugee crisis.

Women, children, people of colour, and those from the LGBTQIA+ community have unquestionably been impacted heavily. “The fighting has compelled displacement on a massive scale, forcing many civilians to flee their homes, including to neighboring countries,” Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, warned in a statement. “Unless the conflict ceases, thousands of additional families will be forcibly displaced, dramatically escalating the scale of the already dire humanitarian situation, and increasing the risk of sexual violence and exploitation. I… call for unhindered humanitarian access to those in need, especially women and girls.”

While we are watching the crisis unfold from afar, there are many organizations to support and donate to in order to help the people of Ukraine.

UN Women

The organization has launched an emergency appeal for women and girls in Ukraine. Its team in neighboring country, Moldova, is planning targeted interventions and developing a humanitarian response for Ukrainian refugees.

Save The Children

This org works to support the needs of children in war-torn areas of Ukraine with access to food, shelter, and medicine. Its teams are currently working with asylum seekers in refugee camps in northeastern Romania as the crisis unfolds.

Insight Ukraine

The Ukrainian human rights public organization brings together people from the LGBTQIA+ community and provides psychological, legal, and medical support to queer and trans people in Ukraine. It is currently collecting donations “to cover needs in shelter, relocation to safer places, food, basic needs.”

OutRight Action International

Advocating for queer and trans human rights, OutRight Action International is collecting on behalf of local organizations that are “preparing to receive LGBTIQ people in search of shelter, safety and security.”

The Coalition to Support Black People in Ukraine

This GoFundMe fundraiser aims to help Black people who have faced racism at the borders while trying to flee. Funds will help cover relocation fees, food, warm clothes, blankets, heating pads, phone lines, and other essential supplies. The coalition is made up of more than 10 organizations including The Mandela Legacy Foundation, The African Canadian Association, and Equal Chance, which supports women and Black communities.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross is working with its partner teams on the ground providing food, shelter, and hygiene items to local families, as well as first aid, medicines, and health equipment.

United Help Ukraine

They’re accepting donations to help provide medical supplies and humanitarian aid.

UNICEF

Mobile aid workers on the ground are delivering water and emergency supplies for children and their families.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders

Supporting through surgical care, mental health support, and emergency medicine for displaced people, they have teams helping out in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia, and Belarus.

CARE

CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund is offering aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services, and direct cash assistance, and is prioritizing helping women, families, and the elderly.

Voices of Children

This organization has been assisting in the evacuation process, and offers emergency psychological support, helping kids fleeing Ukraine better understand and process their circumstances.

Sunflower of Peace

Their team prepares and distributes first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines, equipping them with life-saving supplies such as anti-hemorrhagic medicine and bandages. Word of advice: They’ve recommended folks only donate through the website to avoid scammers.

