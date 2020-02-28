'Help me get it.' Pete Buttigieg's black surrogates face a skeptical audience for the candidate in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Pete Buttigieg knows he has work to do to win black voters' support.

Last month during a visit to Claflin University in South Carolina, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, conceded he was concerned that mostly white people attend his rallies.

“In order not just to win, in order to be deserving to win, I’ve got to be speaking to everybody,” he said during an interview with political commentator Angela Rye.

So when the event ended, one of Buttigieg's most prominent black supporters canvassed the room.

Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the only member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Buttigieg, told USA TODAY that some in the audience said they liked that Buttigieg leaned into talking about community policing and challenges across America, including those in his hometown.

“The response is ‘he's real, he listens,’” Brown said. “There's a real appreciation that he leans into it, shares his experience as a mayor, but a vision that is inclusive of everybody."

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, waves to the crowd next to Waterloo, Iowa, Mayor Quentin Hart during a campaign event Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) More

Buttigieg over the past year has risen from an ambitious small-city mayor to a top tier Democratic candidate in what was once the largest and most diverse ever presidential field. Despite his popularity in several early states, and even nationwide, he has struggled to make inroads with voters of color.

Buttigieg has turned to a handful of black surrogates to help garner support with African American voters ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary – a key contest to gauge black voter support – and in several Super Tuesday states. The pressure is especially high to win over voters of color following Buttigieg's distant third place in the Nevada caucus, the most diverse contest yet where 17% of Democrats who participated are Latino.

But it’s still unclear whether those surrogates will be enough to gain the broad support Buttigieg will need to propel him into the Democratic nomination.

Buttigieg has "got a lot of ground to make up in a short period of time,” said Bruce Ransom, chairman of policy studies at the Strom Thurmond Institute at Clemson University. "He's in single digits with African Americans. (Other candidates) are in double digits around. He's not there yet."

'Meet voters where they are'

Black voters comprise nearly 60% of South Carolina's Democratic electorate, making the state a crucial test of candidates' ability to energize African Americans in other primaries and the general election.

Brown has campaigned for Buttigieg in several early voting states, including Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina. He has stopped by local barbershops, churches and visited Claflin University, a historically black college, to campaign for Buttigieg.

“First of all, you got to meet voters where they are,” Brown said.

Brown said he talks about Buttigieg’s Douglass Plan when he's campaigning. The plan, named after the abolitionist Frederick Douglass and labeled a “comprehensive investment in the empowerment of Black America,” calls for new steps to diversify the teaching profession, dedicating more resources to HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions, and doubling funding for federal grants for states that commit to criminal justice reform.

But the rollout of the Douglass Plan was met with criticism from some black leaders. A stock image of a black woman and a young boy was used, but it was found out later the woman was from Kenya. Buttigieg also was criticized for sending out a letter reportedly signed by 400 black leaders in South Carolina supporting the Douglass Plan, but several said their support for the plan was misconstrued as an endorsement for the former South Bend mayor.