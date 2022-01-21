'Can you help me, please?' Ta'Neasha Chappell begged for medical aid before her jail death

Tessa Duvall, Louisville Courier Journal
·4 min read

For nearly 16 hours, Ta'Neasha Chappell pleaded with the staff of the Jackson County, Indiana, jail for medical care. She repeatedly vomited blood, became dehydrated and asked several times to be taken to the hospital.

But as Chappell's pleas grew more anguished, the guards on duty grew more irritated, audio recordings from the jail show.

"I don't know what you want me to do unless you're coughing up something crazy," one told Chappell at 1:33 a.m. July 16.

Ta'Neasha Chappell rally: 100+ protest outside Indiana jail demand answers in strange death of Ta'Neasha Chappell

It was Chappell's fourth call for help in five hours, according to a series of 18 audio recordings from the jail provided by Chappell family attorney Sam Aguiar.

Before 6 p.m., Chappell would be dead.

"You can hear the decline," Aguiar said of Chappell's condition as time drug on. "You could have put any rational human being on the other end of that intercom and they would have known that something was incredibly wrong."

The Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Ind. Ta&#39;Neasha Chappell complained about the conditions to her family before the 23-year-old died at a Seymour hospital. She&#x002019;d fallen ill the day before, but jail staff showed &quot;deliberate indifference&quot; to her life&#xa0;by failing to provide her &quot;prompt and adequate&quot; medical care, a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of her family alleges. Nov. 16, 2021
The Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Ind. Ta'Neasha Chappell complained about the conditions to her family before the 23-year-old died at a Seymour hospital. She’d fallen ill the day before, but jail staff showed "deliberate indifference" to her life by failing to provide her "prompt and adequate" medical care, a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of her family alleges. Nov. 16, 2021

Chappell, 23, of Louisville, was in the custody of the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana, about 50 miles north of Louisville, on charges stemming from an alleged May 26 theft and high-speed chase when she died July 16 at a nearby hospital.

In December, Prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant declined to bring criminal charges against any jail employees for Chappell's death. A 15-page report by the Indiana State Police determined no one was criminally liable for Chappell's death, Chalfant said.

Aguiar provided the recordings from the jail in the hours leading up to her death. Most of the clips are Chappell imploring jail staff for help, though some involve other incarcerated women asking for help on her behalf.

More coverage: Family alleges 'cruel and unusual' treatment by jail in wrongful death suit

Even though Chalfant declined to prosecute, Aguiar hopes the recordings prompt federal officials to take a deeper look at the jail.

"The state dropped the ball, but at the same time, the feds also have criminal civil rights violations they can pursue above and beyond state law neglect," he said. "Because these violations were so blatant, we count on the feds in these situations. … There needs to be awareness, but there needs to be a deterrent for these things in the future."

Less than a month after Chappell's death, Joshua McLemore, also a prisoner of the Jackson County Jail, also died. He was released to a hospital Aug. 8 and died two days later after being diagnosed with several severe conditions, including low oxygen levels, deteriorating muscle tissue and kidney failure.

A previous Courier Journal investigation found the jail had a long history of overcrowding, past accusations of medical negligence and a previous in-custody death in 2020.

'I need help'

Starting just after 8:30 p.m. July 15, Chappell told jail staff she had vomited blood. She continued to relay that to staff throughout the night and ask to be taken to the hospital.

"I spoke to the sergeant, and he said that the nurse will see you in the morning," one jail employee said at 3:12 a.m.

About five hours later, another woman called on Chappell's behalf, saying "she can't get up."

Soon after, the recordings captured a male voice asking Chappell if she had ever taken omeprazole, which is used to reduce stomach acid for conditions such as acid reflux and stomach ulcers.

But within the hour, Chappell again phoned for help, saying she was vomiting.

For more than a minute at 9:55 a.m., a recording captured Chappell repeatedly moaning "I need help." There's no response from jail staff on that clip.

Ta'Neasha Chappell case: Investigation launched into 2nd prisoner death tied to Indiana jail

Another prisoner tried to get correctional officers to help Chappell at 11:16 a.m. because she couldn't notify them herself.

"Well if she needs something, she'll have to hit the button," the female employee replied.

Chappell asked for help twice more in the next hour, at times speaking too faintly or incomprehensibly to understand.

Staff eventually called EMS to the jail, where they found Chappell "lying prone on a bedroll on a cell floor," at 3:26 p.m. EMS took Chappell to Schneck Medical Center at 3:52 p.m., and she died there less than two hours later.

The Indiana State Police report, prosecutor Chalfant noted, "makes no findings and no conclusions about the standard of care provided by employees of the Jackson County Jail."

It added that an autopsy found the cause as "probable toxicity" with an unknown substance.

Ta&#39;Neasha Chappell
Ta'Neasha Chappell

Notes from an ER report previously stated there was "concern the patient maybe ingested ethylene glycol or methanol."

But the prosecutor's new report said initial forensic lab test results "did not reveal any positive findings of toxicological significance."

And though hospital emergency room personnel noted Chappell had symptoms similar to "anti-freeze poisoning," testing done by another crime lab "revealed no anti-freeze in Ms. Chappell’s body," Chalfant found.

Chappell's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, Jail Commander Chris Everhart and seven other jail employees. The suit remains open and ongoing.

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ta'Neasha Chappell: Louisville woman begged for help before jail death

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Utica police: Florida man arrested for out-of-state homicide

    Law enforcement arrested a man wanted for a homicide in Sarasota County, Florida. Police said he fled to Utica after the incident.

  • England's COVID R number and daily COVID growth rate drop

    The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that cases are likely shrinking as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reopens the economy. An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. The UKHSA said the figures represented the situation in England 2-3 weeks ago.

  • Pope promises justice for abuse victims day after Ratzinger report

    Pope Francis on Friday promised justice for the victims of sexual abuse by clergy members, a day after a Church-sponsored investigation found that former Pope Benedict XVI failed to take action when knowing about sexual abuse while he was the Archbishop of Munich, The Associated Press reports.Francis did not specifically mention Ratzinger, the former Pope Benedict's name before he was appointed as pontiff, or the investigation's findings while...

  • Former NFL, FSU receiver Vanover sentenced for role in defrauding health care program

    A Lexington, Kentucky, federal judge ruled Vanover, 47, will have to self-report to a designated federal prison facility by March 22.

  • Jury selected in one day for federal trial of officers in Floyd killing

    A jury of 18 people, most of whom are white, was selected in one day for the trial involving three Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd, according to The Associated Press.The jury was picked quickly in comparison to the jury that was selected for former Officer Derek Chauvin's trial, which took two weeks to finish selecting, the outlet reported.Chauvin's trial also had a jury with a more diverse racial background, being...

  • Biden plans new effort to retain international science and tech students

    The Biden administration plans to unveil new steps on Friday to retain international students who specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as part of its effort to counter China, officials said. The measures will allow specialists in STEM fields to use cultural-exchange visas to stay for up to 3 years of training. "Other countries, most notably China, are using STEM talent to try to supplant the United States as the world's foremost scientific and technological innovator," one of the officials told reporters.

  • Trial set for fired Rock Hill policeman charged in controversial arrest of Black man

    The arrest of Travis Price by Jonathan Moreno caught on video sparked race-related protests and clashes with police in June 2021 in Rock Hill.

  • Tonga volcano: Biblical disaster shakes most Mormon nation in the world

    Tonga is the world's most Mormon nation and the Church is playing a key role after the volcanic eruption.

  • Airman gets life in prison for death of Mennonite woman

    An Air Force airman will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping a Mennonite woman from northwestern New Mexico, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in the freezing cold in a forest clearing hundreds of miles away. Mark Gooch, 22, was convicted of kidnapping and first-degree murder in October. Gooch expressed no emotion when Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols handed down the sentence.

  • Alabama doctors advance organ transplantation with gene-edited pig kidneys

    Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham implanted two genetically modified pig kidneys into a brain-dead person in September.

  • Racist New York Couple From Viral Train Incident Are Arrested... and Fired

    via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri

  • Cops Call BS on Denver Dad’s Story After Near-Fatal Hike With Son

    Denver PoliceA dad in Colorado is accused of attempted first-degree murder after he and his son were rescued from fenced-off icy water in Denver.Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday, a week after emergency responders from the Denver Fire Department fished him and his son out of a drainage culvert, according to the Denver Police Department.While Ninomiya allegedly emerged with a laceration on his forehead, doctors treating the injured five-year-old at the Children’s Hospital told cops tha

  • Sleeping woman wakes up to man touching her on United flight, feds say. ‘Get away’

    It happened on a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Virginia.

  • Vancouver police seek witnesses to ‘disturbing attack’ on young Asian woman

    Police in Vancouver, Canada, are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in an “unprovoked and random” attack on a young Asian woman on New Year’s Eve. Surveillance footage released by the Vancouver Police Department shows the 22-year-old woman strolling outside of Hotel Georgia on West Georgia Street when the man walking in the opposite direction grabs her at around 3:30 p.m. Tania Visintin told the Vancouver Sun.

  • KC Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. arrested Wednesday night for alleged damage of property

    Second-year Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park. The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead.

  • 26-year-old woman vanished in December, Montana cops say. Now remains have been found

    The woman was reported missing on New Year’s Eve; she was last seen 10 days earlier, police said.

  • Cold case divers find missing woman's car — and 2 other vehicles

    Divers located a car matching the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who went missing in Texas in 2017.

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • Judge tells Nichalous Harvey: "If you hadn't had that gun that day, you would be dead"

    A convicted felon who fatally shot a would-be robber was sentenced to three years probation.

  • Houston police seek suspects responsible for robbery at intersection

    The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a robbery by force that occurred around 2:15 p.m. on September 18, 2021, in the 1800 block of Broadway. Police say the woman had visited a bank in the 1100 block of Southmore before the robbery. (Video: Houston Police Department Robbery Division)